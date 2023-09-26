Novak Djokovic arrives in Rome to join Gareth Bale, Carlos Sainz and other celebrities at Ryder Cup All-Star clash

Novak Djokovic recently disclosed that he has arrived in Rome for the celebrity All-Star golf match between Team Europe and Team USA ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been taking some well-deserved rest lately. The Serb won back-to-back titles in Cincinnati and New York earlier this month, before helping Serbia qualify for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga.

The 36-year-old will not be participating in the Asian swing this year, instead opting to play a limited schedule. Having said that, the Serb has still been able to set some time aside for an All-Star golf match in Rome.

Djokovic took to his Instagram stories earlier on Tuesday (September 26) to express excitement ahead of the exhibition event, while posting a photo of him entering the airport customs in Rome.

"Buongiorno Roma, very excited for tomorrow," he wrote, followed by a muscle flex and a flagstick emoji.

A screen capture of the Serb's Instagram story

Djokovic will be joined by the likes of former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, F1 driver Carlos Sainz, actress Kathryn Newton, and former footballer Andriy Shevchenko, among some other big names. At the All-Star match, the Serb will be led by former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie and will team up with Kipp Popert, a budding young golfer with cerebral palsy.

The celebrity event will precede the 2023 Ryder Cup, which begins at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy later this month.

Novak Djokovic will most likely play the 2023 Paris Masters in late October

Novak Djokovic celebrates at the 2021 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic revealed earlier this month that he will not be playing in the 2023 edition of the China Open — a tournament that he has won a record six times. The Serb asserted that he has other goals this season, one of which is helping Serbia win their second Davis Cup title in November.

He also intends to play at the 2023 Paris Masters and the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. Both of these tournaments precede the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage, implying that the 36-year-old will need to conserve his energy if he wants to be at his best in Malaga.

For academic purposes, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has participated in only 11 tour-level events in 2023 thus far. While Djokovic is no longer in the physical prime of his career, he has still made the most of the opportunities presented to him this year, by winning titles in Melbourne, Paris, New York, Cincinnati and Adelaide.

