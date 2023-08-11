"Novak Djokovic is the ATP's Drama Queen and the reign has been long" - Tennis fans recall Serb staring Rafael Nadal down at Canadian Open 2013

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had some of the most intense encounters over the years. Recently, tennis fans took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the famous clash between the two legends at the 2013 Canadian Open.

One of the defining moments of the match was the Serb staring down Nadal after the latter accidentally hit him in the face.

A decade ago, Novak Djokovic set up a semifinal clash with Nadal at the Canadian Open in Montreal. With both players winning a set apiece, the match went to the decider.

During a rally, the 22-time Grand Slam champion hit a shot that went straight at the Serb. Despite the Spaniard's apology, the Serbian great was not pleased with the action and gave him a scary 'stare.'

Tennis fans have once again given their opinions on the iconic match and the subsequent 'staredown' between the two. A fan on Twitter called the Serb "a drama queen," writing:

"Djokovic is the ATP's Drama Queen and the reign has been long."

Another fan, however, called the 23-time Grand Slam winner a 'hypocrite,' and a "poor athlete."

"Djoker is weak and hypocrite. Poor athlete. No wonder he's never be a GOAT. FACT," they wrote.

One user on Twitter pointed out that Nadal apologized immediately and criticized the Serb for acting like the Spaniard did not.

"Nadal literally apologize and Novak Djokovic decided to act like he got his nose broken or something. If Novak did that to Rafa he ain’t even apologizing."

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other 59 times

Djokovic and Nadal have locked horns with each other 59 times on the tour. Currently, the 10-time Australian Open winner leads the head-to-head 30–29.

They met for the last time in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals, which went in favor of the southpaw, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4), in four sets.

Their first meeting was at the French Open too, in 2006. Unfortunately, the Belgrade-born player was not able to finish the match as he retired midway through the encounter due to an injury. Nadal had already won the first two sets at the time of his opponent's retirement.

