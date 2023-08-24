"Novak Djokovic is back in NYC" - Boris Becker expresses excitement with Serb's return to US Open after a 2-year absence

Boris Becker was delighted upon witnessing Novak Djokovic's long-awaited return to the US Open at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium after a two-year absence from the tournament.

Djokovic finally made his highly anticipated comeback to the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in two years following his previous loss at the 2021 US Open final. He was welcomed with resounding cheers and an outpouring of support from the audience.

The 36-year-old recently competed in the recently concluded Cincinnati Open, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in the final to secure the title. The tournament served as his sole preparatory event before the commencement of the highly anticipated US Open.

Eurosport recently took to social media to share a video of Novak Djokovic entering the Arthur Ashe Stadium after a two-year absence amid cheers and applause from the spectators.

German tennis legend and the Serb's former coach Boris Becker re-shared the video on his social media expressing his sheer excitement upon seeing Djokovic's return to New York.

"Nole is back in NYC!!!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

"We have spent many moments together during those years" - Novak Djokovic on his time under Boris Becker

2016 French Open

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker began working together in December 2013, forging a fruitful partnership that spanned three years. Throughout this period, the Serb won an impressive six Grand Slam tournaments, in addition to securing numerous other titles.

The Serb has consistently expressed his admiration for his time spent with Becker. Djokovic went on to state that he had a connection with the six-time Grand Slam champion even before their professional collaboration commenced.

"We have spent many moments together during those three years of collaboration, our relationship goes back even before that stage, after cutting our work we continue to keep in touch," he said.

"Boris is a dear friend, of course, my former coach. I've had amazing success in my career with him as a coach. He's one of the mentally strongest people I know," the Serb added.

The World No. 2 further lauded Becker, stating that the 55-year-old is widely respected across the sporting world for revolutionizing tennis.

"He's someone that's so respected by the tennis community and just the sports world in general. One of the most famous German athletes of all time, somebody that really revolutionized tennis as well. In Europe, worldwide as well. He was No. 1 in the world," he said.

