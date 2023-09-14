Novak Djokovic back in training just days after US Open triumph as Serb begins quest for 2nd Davis Cup title

Novak Djokovic returned to training within three days after winning the 2023 US Open final against Daniil Medvedev. He is now set to represent his country, Serbia, in the ongoing Davis Cup Finals and begin his quest for a second title at the tournament.

The Serb made history on Sunday (September 10) as he won a record 24th Grand Slam title. He trounced Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the decider at Flushing Meadows, avenging his 2021 loss to the Russian.

With this success, he joined Margaret Court in the all-time Grand Slam winners' list. He now has two more Majors than his arch-rival Rafael Nadal (22) and four more than retired Roger Federer (20).

Djokovic has now returned to his usual business to accompany Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic, Hamad Medjedovic, and captain Victor Troicki.

He trained inside the Pabellon Fuente de San Luis stadium in Valencia as Serbia prepared to face Spain in the group-stage contest of the Davis Cup Finals.

Serbia has been drawn in Group C with Spain, the Czech Republic, and the Republic of Korea. Notably, Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were supposed to play against each other at the tournament, but the Spaniard withdrew at the last minute after his semifinal exit at the US Open.

Serbia has already secured a victory and is currently in second place in their group's standings. While the 24-time Grand Slam winner was engaged in celebrations of the New York Slam glory, his national side defeated the Republic of Korea in their first group fixture on Tuesday (September 12).

Dusan Lajovic kicked off the proceedings positively for Serbia with a straight-set victory over Hong Seongchan. Later, Laslo Djere came from behind to outlast Soonwoo Kwon, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Eventually, the duo of Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic sealed the deal as they bettered Nam Ji Sung and Song Min-Kyu.

"Novak Djokovic is very good for the sport" - Spain's Davis Cup team captain David Ferrer

David Ferrer and Novak Djokovic greet each other.

Spain's Davis Cup squad captain, David Ferrer, recently showered praise on Novak Djokovic. He also, however, hoped for the Serb to be weary after the intense US Open campaign, giving his country an advantage when facing Serbia.

"It’s Novak Djokovic, 24 Grand Slams, it doesn’t just depend on yourself. Let’s hope that he arrives tired and, if we see the moment to hurt him, we will look for it," Ferrer told Sports Rush.

The Spaniard further appreciated the Serb's contribution to tennis by mentioning his historical records and adding that he is "very good for the sport."

"If you look at the numbers, it is irrefutable. Novak continues to be there, winning so many Grand Slams, I think he is very good for the sport," Ferrer said.

Before retiring from professional tennis in 2019, David Ferrer locked horns with the Serb in 21 matches, winning only five of those encounters.

