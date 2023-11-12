“Novak Djokovic can go for 25, 26, 27… maybe 28 Grand Slam titles" - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga calls Serb the GOAT

Former tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga recently stated that Novak Djokovic could take his Grand Slam titles tally to 28 in the next few years.

Djokovic has won a staggering 24 Major titles so far. He remains the only tennis player to win these many Grand Slam tournaments in the Open Era. He is tied with former Australian WTA star Margaret Court in the all-time winners count.

The Serb won his 24th Major trophy in September this year at the US Open. He defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash on September 10, 2023.

The 36-year-old is currently in Turin, Italy, for the 2023 ATP Finals. He will kickstart his bid to win the year-end championships for a seventh time against Holger Rune on Monday, November 13, at the Pala Alpitour arena.

Tsonga, who walked away from tennis in 2022, recently referred to the World No. 1 as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) and showed faith in his capability to win a few more Grand Slam tournaments before eventually calling it a day.

“The GOAT is Djokovic. And I think he can go for 25, 26, 27… Maybe 28 Grand Slam titles. You never know,” Tsonga told Le Republicain Lorrain.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga amassed a total of 18 trophies on the men's singles circuit during his 18-year-long tennis career. Additionally, he won four titles in doubles as well. He was once the World No. 5 in the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head 17-6 against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

2016 US Open - Day 9

Novak Djokovic defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga a staggering 17 times before the latter retired from professional tennis last year.

The duo's first encounter came at the 2008 Australian Open final. The Serb trumped Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch his first Grand Slam title. Over the years, the Serb has won the Melbourne Major nine more times.

In their next four meetings, the Frenchman dominated Djokovic and raced to a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head tally. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's second victory against Tsonga at the Miami Open in 2009. Out of their next three encounters, the Serb won two more.

Between May 2012 and June 2014, both players locked horns on nine occasions, and the Serb won each one of those encounters. Tsonga's sixth and final victory against the 36-year-old came at the Canadian Open in August 2014.

The Serb collected four more victories going forward. Interestingly, their last meeting in January 2019 also came at the Australian Open, a place where it all began for the duo 11 years ago.

