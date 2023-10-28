"Novak Djokovic can go over 40" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou says Serb is "the best athlete" as he explains his longevity

Serena Williams’s former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently shared some insights into the secret of Novak Djokovic’s longevity and success.

Tennis is a physically demanding sport that requires speed, agility, endurance, and power. Most players peak in their mid-20s and decline in their early 30s. But not Novak Djokovic. The Serbian superstar has been ruling the men’s game for almost two decades, winning 24 Grand Slam titles, a triple Career Grand Slam, and has been ranked No. 1 for a record 396 weeks and counting.

The Serb has done all this while playing in one of the most competitive eras of tennis, and while overcoming injuries, controversies, and personal challenges. But what makes Djokovic even more remarkable is that he shows no signs of slowing down. At 36, he is still dominating the sport, winning tournaments, and setting new goals.

Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, praised the Serb’s achievements and longevity in a video titled "36 is the new 26, isn’t it?".

The French coach said that he had never seen a player 36 years old who was in as great shape as Djokovic, attributing his success to incredible seriousness and focus.

"I haven't seen ever a player of 36 years old that is in that shape. The fact that he's incredibly serious and focused made him become the best athlete because I think he's the best athlete," Mouratoglou said in an Instagram video.

Mouratoglou also believes that the World No. 1 can play until he is over 40, as long as he has the motivation and avoids injuries. He added that Djokovic’s body is "extremely young for his age".

"I still think that he can go over 40. I'm not saying he's gonna do it because it's all also about motivation. Of course, he can get injured. Anyone can get injured. And I think his body is extremely young for his age. Extremely young. I mean, it's quite obvious. You see him move on the court," he said.

"His court coverage, and his ability to recover, are the consequence of all his years of discipline, working every day with the best professionals and looking always for new techniques to improve," he continued.

Novak Djokovic aims for record 7th title at the 2023 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage

Novak Djokovic, the record six-time champion, is set to face a tough challenge in the 2023 Paris Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season. The Serbian star, who won his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, will be aiming for his seventh title in Bercy, where he has a 45-9 record.

The 36-year-old, who skipped the Asian swing, received a bye in the first round and will start his campaign in the second round against either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic, who is also his doubles partner for the tournament.

The tournament will begin on Saturday, October 30, and will conclude on Sunday, November 5. The matches will be played on indoor hard courts at the Accor Arena in Paris. The total prize money for the event is €5.8 million.

