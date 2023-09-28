"Novak Djokovic collecting trophies outside tennis as well now" - Tennis fans react to Serb winning Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match

Tennis fans reacted to Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star exhibition match held in Rome, Italy, where the 24-time Grand Slam champion partnered with the G4D Tour (golf for the disabled) star Kirk Popert. The duo were guided by former captain of the Ryder Cup team, Colin Montgomerie.

The event preceded the highly anticipated 2023 Ryder Cup, which is set to commence at the prestigious Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy on Friday, September 29. Djokovic was joined by the likes of former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, actress Kathryn Newton, footballer Andriy Shevchenko, and F1 driver Carlos Sainz, alongside other notable personalities.

In a closely contested match played over seven holes, Novak Djokovic's team, Team Monty, emerged victorious with a 7-4 win over Carlos Sainz's team, Team Pavin.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their exhilaration as the Serb clinched yet another title. One of the fans remarked that the former World No. 1 was not only conquering the tennis court but also dominating other sports.

"Novak Djokovic collecting trophies outside tennis as well now," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that the 36-year-old is simply unstoppable, consistently emerging victorious in every match he plays irrespective of the sport.

"Novak can't help but win," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Cannot embarrass myself, cannot hit someone in the head" - Novak Djokovic jokes about what motivated his golf practice for the Ryder Cup All-Star game

Italy Ryder Cup

Novak Djokovic recently shared the amusing and unexpected thoughts that crossed his mind when he received an invitation to participate in the Ryder Cup All-Star game in Rome.

The World No. 1 tennis player had a remarkable technique throughout the event. During an interview with the Golf Channel, he admitted to lacking confidence in golf when he received his initial invitation to the All-Star clash.

"When I got an invite, I was like, 'Oh my god. I gotta accept this...' I got a bit prepared. [I thought] 'Cannot embarrass myself, cannot hit someone in the head... because we don't want that. I have no insurance,'" the Serb said jokingly.

During the interaction, the Serb revealed that he has religiously worked on perfecting his swing over the past six months.

"But then I started to ask questions like, 'Who is participating,' and I wanted to know their handicap. And I started to train a bit more, I got lessons, and yeah... when you become a father, you have less time. I haven't played much golf in the last six years. But I increased the amount of golf I've played in the last six months, especially in the last ten days," he added.

