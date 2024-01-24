"Novak Djokovic, your commitment and grasp of body & mind set an extraordinary example" - Spiritual leader Sadhguru on meeting Serb at Australian Open

After recently meeting Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru commended the Serb on his exceptional physical fitness, "commitment" to his craft, and his "grasp" of the connection between the body and mind.

Sadhguru, born Jagadish Vasudev, is the founder and leader of the Isha Foundation, a nonprofit, spiritual organization. The foundation offers yoga programs and conducts educational and spiritual activities. In addition to his role as a spiritual leader, Sadhguru is also a New York Times bestseller author.

Sadhguru recently attended the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the Melbourne Slam. The World No. 1, who is looking to defend his title and clinch his 11th Australian Open title, defeated Fritz 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in three hours and 45 minutes to secure his spot in the semifinals.

Sadhguru met with the Serb in Melbourne and presented him with a copy of his book, "Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny." He also praised Djokovic's achievements and commended him in being able to maintain "peak performance" throughout his career spanning over two decades.

"Wonderful meeting you @DjokerNole! Staying at peak performance for over two decades in the incredibly competitive tennis circuit is remarkable. Your commitment and grasp of body and mind set an extraordinary example for others to follow. Best wishes for your upcoming matches. -Sg," Sadhguru posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic on his QF match against Taylor Fritz: "Physically very draining, emotionally as well"

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

In his post-match on-court interview, Novak Djokovic gave his thoughts on his win over Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open quarterfinal. The Serb said that he endured a considerable struggle in the initial sets, owing to the "high-quality tennis" played by Fritz.

Djokovic went on to commend the American for his impeccable serving skills, which posed a challenge for him on the court. Fritz hit 16 aces as compared to the Serb's 20 during the match. The World No. 1 also stated that the match had taken a toll on him both physically and emotionally.

"I suffered a lot in the first couple of sets, also due to his high-quality tennis," he said. "He was serving well, he was staying close to the line, he was kind of suffocating me from the back of the court. I was [playing] most of the rallies on my back foot. It was really difficult to find the right timing. It was extremely hot while the sun was still out there. Physically very draining, emotionally as well."

The 24-time Grand Slam also talked about his winning streak at the Rod Laver Arena, deeming it to be "the" court of his career.

“I'm aware of the streak that I'm on and the amount of matches that I have won in my career on Rod Laver Arena,” he added. “I don't want to let that go. The longer the streak goes, the more that kind of confidence, also expectations build, but also the willingness to really walk the extra mile, so to say. I just love playing on this court. It's been "the" court for me in my career.”

Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner in the semifinal at the Australian Open on January 26, 2024.

