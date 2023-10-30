Andy Murray's prediction about a potential showdown between the top-ranked players in tennis and squash sparked a discussion among tennis fans, with many highlighting Novak Djokovic's prowess.

Murray recently shared his thoughts on the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, October 28, Fury, an established heavyweight boxing legend, faced off against Ngannou, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion making his professional boxing debut.

Prior to the clash, Fury expressed immense confidence in his abilities, comparing the clash to Djokovic facing a table tennis player in a Wimbledon Championships final.

"[Ngannou offers] absolutely nothing. It’s like a tennis-table champion facing Djokovic in a Wimbledon final," he said. (via The Independent).

Despite ultimately winning by a split decision, Fury's victory was anything but easy, with Ngannou delivering an impressive performance, including knocking the Brit down in the third round. Following the match, Fury faced significant criticism for barely edging out the Cameroonian.

Andy Murray also expressed his disapproval of the clash, describing it as a "bad look" for the sport. He also asserted that a tennis match between the World No. 1 tennis player and the top-ranked squash player would inevitably result in a lopsided victory for the tennis player. He also argued that the same would be true in reverse.

"How many points would the world no1 squash player win vs the world number 1 tennis player in a tennis match and vice versa? Im thinking close to zero for both….bad look for boxing," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

One fan, however, challenged Murray's statement, claiming that the current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic would "destroy" the best badminton players in their own sport.

"Depends what sport you consider the better discipline? I’m pretty sure Novak would destroy the best badminton players at badminton," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan contended that the Serb would overcome the challenge posed by the wall and emerge victorious over the World No. 1 squash player.

"Djokovic would figure out a way of moving the wall out of position and win that way," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Paris Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic awaits Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic in 2R; Andy Murray faces Alex de Minaur in 1R

The Serb at the 2023 Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic is set to commence his quest for a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the Serb will lock horns with either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, will kick off his campaign against Alex de Minaur in the first round. The Australian enjoys a flawless 5-0 record against the three-time Grand Slam champion, including three wins this season.

Murray has won the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris on one previous occasion. In 2016, the Brit triumphed over John Isner in the title clash. By reaching the final, Murray also rose to the top spot in the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis