Novak Djokovic the most difficult opponent; beating Carlos Alcaraz the most memorable: Roman Safiullin

Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin recently picked Novak Djokovic as the toughest opponent to face on the tennis court. He also revealed that earning a win against Carlos Alcaraz was the most memorable moment of his career thus far.

Safiullin has been out of action since the 2023 Paris Masters. He bowed out of the Masters 1000 tournament in the Round of 16 against compatriot Karen Khachanov following his victory over Alcaraz in th previous round. He is set to return to court for the Brisbane International tournament scheduled to begin on December 31, 2023.

Safiullin recently held a Q&A session with his followers on social media. During the session, he revealed his ambition to break into the Top 10 of the ATP rankings in the year 2024. He is currently ranked 39th.

The Russian also picked Novak Djokovic as the most difficult opponent he has faced in his career to date. The duo have met each other as opponents just once. Their encounter came in the semifinals of the 2022 Tel Aviv Open. The Serb defeated Safiullin 6-1, 7-6(3) and went on to win the tournament after defeating Marin Cilic in the final.

The World No. 39 also revealed that his straight-set victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the recently concluded Paris Masters event will be an unforgettable moment in his career. It was the first time he locked horns with the World No. 2.

The 26-year-old outperformed Alcaraz in almost every aspect of the game in Paris as he broke the Spaniard four times during the tie. He won the match 6-3, 6-4 after scoring a total of 60 points.

Roman Safiullin's stories on Instagram

Novak Djokovic starts his ATP Finals campaign with statement win over Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2023 ATP Finals journey with a bang, defeating Denmark's Holger Rune in the group stage.

Facing Rune for the fifth time in his career, the Serb had to grind hard to come out on top. His opponent smashed five aces, 19 winners, and performed better on the net in the opening set but couldn't stop the Serb from securing the set in a tiebreak.

The following set also went to a tiebreak with the duo exchanging one service break each. Djokovic lacked bite during the dying moments in the second set which allowed Rune to bounce back and bring the contest to level terms.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion improved significantly in the third set and neutralized Rune's serve twice to win the match 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3.

