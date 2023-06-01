Novak Djokovic - "Drama-free Grand Slam, I don't think it can happen for me"

Novak Djokovic has joked about his journey at the Grand Slam tournaments being fuelled by controversies. The Serb is currently facing criticism for a controversial message he wrote on the camera lens following his first-round win at the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic sparked controversy when he sent a message in Serbian following his opening-round victory against Aleksandar Kovacevic, stating, "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia! Stop violence."

The former World No. 1 was apparently addressing the ongoing conflict between Serbia and Kosovo in his message.

Djokovic's statement was met with disapproval from tennis fans, the Kosovo Tennis Federation, and even the French sports minister, who criticized the 22-time Grand Slam champion's message and asked him not to repeat his actions.

In the post-match press conference following his second-round victory against Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic was asked about his past Grand Slam journeys being riddled with controversies.

The Serb was asked if he would have avoided writing the message on the camera lens to prevent any potential drama during the tournament.

Djokovic expressed that it is becoming increasingly challenging for him to participate in a Grand Slam tournament without encountering any drama.

The 36-year-old also stated that despite coming under criticism from several people, he would not change his controversial statement and that the disapprovals fuel him to perform better.

"Well, I don't mind saying that. I mean, I would say it again, but I don't need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that. Of course I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for. So that's all," he said.

"You know, drama-free Grand Slam (smiling), I don't think it can happen for me. You know, I guess that drives me, as well."

"As a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to them and to Serbia" - Novak Djokovic

2023 French Open

During the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic defended his on-court actions and emphasized that it was his duty to do that as a public figure.

""As a Serb, it hurts me what is happening in Kosovo, our people have been expelled from the municipalities. This is the least I could have done. I feel the responsibility as a public figure – doesn’t matter in which field – to give support. Especially as a son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to them and to Serbia," he said.

Djokovic even stated that, despite the backlash he received on social media, he "would do it again" while talking about whether he could be punished for the act.

"I hear there was a lot of criticism on social media, I don't know if someone will punish me or something like that, but I would do it again," he said.

Djokovic will next face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, June 2.

