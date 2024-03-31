“Novak Djokovic would drive the sandworms crazy” – Fans amused by tennis influencer's Dune-inspired clay court parody

Social media influencer Jalena Meyer's latest Dune parody on clay courts reminded tennis fans of Novak Djokovic.

The film series Dune is based on a 1965 namesake science-fiction novel about a bloody struggle to rule over a barren planet called Arrakis. The novel was written by American author Frank Herbert.

The movie series' first installment was released in 2021 and the second part hit the theaters on March 1 this year. The movie features some big names in Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Jason Mamoa. It is directed and produced by Canada-based filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Jalena Meyer recently released a short skit on Instagram, based on the Dune's gigantic sandworms that can practically gallop everything from under the desolate Arrakis surface.

In her spoof, Meyer can be seen getting into motion to serve on a clay court. She, however, stops abruptly and looks over to a man dressed like the characters from the Dune film series sending her a warning. And right after the man's warning, the clay court gallops Meyer just like the groundworms do in the movie.

Tennis fans were amused at the creativity behind this video, especially ahead of the claycourt swing.

"Holy crap. This has gotta be one of the most creative tennis videos I've ever come across," one fan wrote in the comment box below.

Another fan claimed that Novak Djokovic could give the sandworms a hard time.

"Djokovic would drive the sandworms crazy," the fan wrote.

A third fan suggested the man who could be seen warning Meyer in the video resembles Dune director and producer Denise Villeneuve. The fan said:

"This guy looks just like Denise Villeneuve."

Reactions to Jalena Meyer's Dune parody

Here are a few more reactions to Jalena Meyer's parody of Dune:

Novak Djokovic set to kickstart his clay swing at Monte Carlo Masters 2024

Novak Djokovic is set to kickstart his clay swing for the 2024 season at the Monte Carlo Masters. He has competed at the Masters 1000 event 16 times in his career thus far and has triumphed twice in 2013 and 2015. He lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round last year.

In 2013, the Serb defeated the likes of Mikhail Youzhny, Juan Monaco, Jarkko Nieminen, and Fabio Fognini before taking down Rafael Nadal in the final. For his second triumph, he went past Albert Ramos Vinolas, Andreas Haider-Maurer, Marin Cilic, Rafael Nadal, and eventually Tomas Berdych.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has had a subdued start to the 2024 season. Djokovic first failed to carry Serbia through at the United Cup, then fell in the semifinal of the Australian Open, and most recently lost to lucky-loser Luca Nardi in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

The Monte Carlo Masters 2024 will begin on Saturday, April 6.

