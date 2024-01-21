Novak Djokovic has been busy taking scalps at this week's Australian Open. However, Djokovic still set aside some time from his daily schedule to meet Australian actress and fan Rebel Wilson on Sunday (January 21).

Djokovic was in scintillating form during his fourth-round match on Sunday, defeating 20th-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to record his 14th quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne. More importantly, the Serb will be eager to break the tie with Margaret Court for most Major titles next week.

Novak Djokovic has received a lot of attention over the last few years from not only tennis fans but A-list celebrities as well. The Serb was recently visited by Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who has starred in hit movies such as Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit.

Going by her Instagram activity, Wilson watched the fourth-round clash between Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov at the Margaret Court Arena before meeting up with the Serb, who had already completed his Round of 16 match during the day session.

The 43-year-old posted a picture with Djokovic at the Australian Open premises on her Instagram handle, and also later took to her stories to praise the 24-time Major winner.

"@djokernole the champion," Wilson wrote, followed by a few emojis.

The 36-year-old reposted her photo on his Instagram stories later.

"Great to meet you Rebel. Enjoy tennis," Djokovic wrote.

A screenshot of Novak Djokovic's repost of Rebel Wilson's Instagram story

Rebel Wilson posted a picture with Novak Djokovic in 2021, writing a heartfelt message on her weight-loss

Not many fans would know that Novak Djokovic and Rebel Wilson go way back. In August 2021, the Australian actress took to her Instagram to post a photo of her and the Serb from the 2010s. Wilson was not in good shape then, but insisted to her followers that "it's never too late to start improving yourself."

She also stated that Djokovic was a "nice guy" while recounting her experience of participating at a charity celebrity tennis event.

"I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time..." she wrote on Instagram in late 2021. "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) despite being in so much pain."

"I look back at that girl now and am so proud of what she's become and achieved... So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active!"

Rebel Wilson's Instagram post from August 2021

Rebel Wilson has since undergone a stunning transformation. She has also become a more regular figure in the sport; the Aussie is not only friends with World No. 9 Karolina Muchova, but will also be starring in a tennis comedy movie 'Double Fault' soon.

