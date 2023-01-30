Novak Djokovic "finding more ways to get hungry" says John McEnroe after 2023 Australian Open triumph

Novak Djokovic’s relentless determination to soar to newer heights will certainly make for a compelling case study in the years to come.

The Serb's latest title victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open earned him a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title and a record-extending tenth trophy at the tournament Down Under. He also reclaimed his World No. 1 crown and extended the men’s record of most weeks at World No. 1 to 374 weeks.

Tennis legend John McEnroe had high words of appreciation for Novak Djokovic as a player and as a person. He admitted that the champion’s overflowing emotions were a testament to it being the biggest victory of his career, given the circumstances of his return to the tournament a year after deportation.

"I believe him. I’ve never seen Novak so emotional," John McEnroe said in conversation with Eurosport, "He’s unbelievably resilient and is a tremendous asset to our game. He’s a phenomenal athlete and player, as well as a phenomenal person."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion further lauded Novak Djokovic’s ability to find a sense of purpose despite all the uncertainties and his dedication to reaching excellence.

"Novak is a master at self-motivation, finding more ways to get hungry, doing what it takes to improve. It takes a lot of dedication,” McEnroe remarked.

"Novak Djokovic is probably the best of those three athletically" - John McEnroe compares Serb to arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic lifts his tenth title in Melbourne

As the Big-3 era nears its end, John McEnroe is liking Novak Djokovic’s chances at adding at least a couple more Grand Slams to his tally.

"I don’t know how many more he’s going to win, but it’s hard to see him not win a minimum of two or three more," McEnroe said during the same conversation.

The American tennis legend strengthened his case for the "athletically best" player of the three by remembering that the recently retired Roger Federer won three Major titles after turning 35 (2017, 2018 Australian Open and 2017 Wimbledon). He similarly recalled Rafael Nadal’s trophies since turning 35 (2022 Australian Open and French Open).

"Roger won three from 35 onwards, Rafa won three,” he said, "Novak is probably the best of those three athletically. He hasn’t had a lot of injuries, so I could easily see him winning at least three more,” he said said.

Interestingly, Novak Djokovic has already collected two Major titles after entering his mid-thirties (2022 Wimbledon and 2023 Australian Open).

McEnroe further asserted that Big-3’s discipline and hunger for greatness is what sets them apart from the rest.

"That’s why the three guys are where they are. They’re hungrier than the other players, more disciplined, and do whatever it takes," he said.

