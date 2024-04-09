"Novak Djokovic is a fraud, winning his Wimbledons against bums like Roger Federer"- Fans joke about Serb's record against Andy Murray on Grass

Several fans reacted to Novak Djokovic's record against his rival Andy Murray on grass, with the Scot winning all of the five sets between the two on the surface.

The two locked horns just twice on grass, with the Brit coming out on top on both occasions. Murray beat Djokovic 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics in London before defeating him 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Fans were vocal about the fact that Murray was a far superior player to Djokovic as he had a perfect record against the Serb on grass.

"Murray and Djokovic played 5 sets on Grass. Murray won 5 of them." opined a fan.

One fan jokingly called the Serb a "fraud" and called Andy Murray the "GOAT".

"That’s it confirmed. Novak is a fraud, winning his wimbledons against bums like Federer. Murray clearly the goat now." Said a fan

Comment byu/godsobedientslave from discussion intennis Expand Post

Fans of Roger Federer also confessed by claiming they feel even the Swiss might have gotten some easy matches in slam finals citing the Australian Open Final against Marcos Baghdatis.

"Federer is my all-time favourite but he still won slam finals against guys like Baghdatis and Gonzalez so". said a fan.

Comment byu/godsobedientslave from discussion intennis Expand Post

Fans also highlighted the technical aspect of matches stating that Murray's serve was more proficient during the matches against Djokovic and the Serb only became an improved net player after the inclusion of Boris Becker in his coaching team in 2014.

"The Murray serve was much superior to Novak's in those matches." said a fan.

"Also Novak's net game improved a lot after hiring Becker in 2014." admitted a fan

Fans also expressed their incredulity at the fact that how little the big players played each other in the Grand Slams.

"Murray and Djokovic only met at Wimbledon once in their entire careers? That's crazy". said a surprised fan.

"Wait til you hear about Federer vs Nadal at the US Open" added another fan

"We all know that Murray is the true goat. It's not even close tbh". opined a fan

Novak Djokovic leads 25-11 in the head-to-head against Andy Murray

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in 2022

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray faced one another on 36 occasions, with the Serb leading 25-11 in the head-to-head.

The very first encounter between the two took place in the Round of 16 of the 2006 Madrid Open, with Djokovic winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. They squared off in seven Grand Slam finals, with the Serb coming out on top in five of them while the Brit won two.

Murray's first Grand Slam victory came after beating Djokovic in the 2012 US Open final. Four of the Serb's five Major final wins over the Brit came at the Australian Open while he also beat him in the 2016 French Open final to complete the Career grand Slam.

The last encounter between the two came in the final of the 2017 Qatar Open, with Djokovic winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Did Andy Murray do better against Novak Djokovic than their head-to-head record suggests? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion