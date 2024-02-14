Rafael Nadal recently spoke about his doubts regarding competing at the Qatar Open due to some discomfort he felt.

Nadal has had a lot of fitness issues over the past year, which prevented him from competing at the Australian Open. He missed this season's Melbourne Major after a minor injury in Brisbane.

Nadal said in a recent interview that he felt some discomfort over the past few weeks. While he was confident of competing in Indian Wells in March, he said he would assess his fitness just before the Qatar Open to see if he could play in Doha.

"I've had some discomfort these last few weeks and I'm a little pushed to my limit. At this point, every issue, every injury, is a setback not only in the tennis and in the physical, but also in the mental," the Spaniard said as quoted by Relevo.

"I am 100% confident in being in Indian Wells, it is a very special tournament for me. I don't know if it's going to be the last time I'm going to play it, but there are options that yes, so I would like to be in Indian Wells. I would love to be in Doha, but Doha is very soon after the injury. I see the Doha decision more at the last minute. About Indian Wells, if there's no issues before then, I'm going to travel there," he added.

Several fans reacted to Nadal's comments, with one saying that he had no reason to skip the Qatar Open as Novak Djokovic wasn't competing there.

"@RafaelNadal, Djokovic isn't going to participate in Doha. There is no reason to SKIP the event," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that there was little chance of the Spaniard getting through a set of matches in a tournament if he felt discomfort just by practicing.

"If practice is giving him "discomfort", then there's little hope he can get through a series of matches in a tournament," the fan's tweet read.

A third fan said that Nadal was clearly struggling.

"He's clearly struggling. 38 years old and pushing himself but calls Djokovic obsessive. What a hypocrite," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Rafael Nadal has won two matches so far in 2024 season

The Spaniard in action at the Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has played just three matches so far in 2024 at the Brisbane International, which was his first tournament since the 2023 Australian Open.

The Spaniard entered the ATP 250 event with a protected ranking and started against Dominic Thiem. He won a tightly-contested first set before dominating the second to register a 7-5, 6-1 win. In the second round, the 37-year-old made easy work of Jason Kubler and beat him 6-1, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against Jordan Thompson.

Nadal started the match well and won the opening set 7-5. He had two match points in the second-set tiebreak but the Aussie saved them and won the set to force the match into a decider. Thompson won the final set to register a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 win. The Spaniard suffered an injury during the match which eventually ruled him out of the Australian Open.

After the Qatar Open, Nadal is scheduled to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he will be using a protected ranking to enter the main draw. The Spaniard won the tournament thrice in 2007, 2009 and 2013 and most recently reached the final in 2022.

