"Novak Djokovic has not gotten enough credit... to win 3 of the 4 Slams at his age is unheard of in any sport" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Novak Djokovic recently received effusive praise from Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci for his achievements in 2023.

The Serb was near his scintillating best last year, compiling a 56-7 win/loss record on the ATP tour and reigning supreme at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open. Djokovic also regained the World No. 1 position aside from winning $16 million in prize money and being crowned the ITF World Champion at the end of the year.

Djokovic achieving the aforementioned feats despite being in his late 30s has impressed Rick Macci. The famous American coach, who also worked with the likes of Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick in the past, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to give flowers to the 24-time Major winner.

Macci claimed that the 36-year-old didn't get "enough credit" for triumphing at three of the four Majors this year. He also insisted that the Serb's brand of dominance will inspire many young players in the coming years.

"Believe it or not @DjokerNole has not gotten Enough Credit for what he has done this past year. To win 3 of the 4 Slams at his age is Unheard of IN ANY SPORT. The Sniper's Rock Solid performance to Dominate will Educate Stimulate and Motivate every player in the REAR VIEW MIRROR," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic can win at least four more Major titles: When Rick Macci praised the Serb

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 US Open trophy

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Rick Macci has showered praise on Novak Djokovic. The 69-year-old expressed his admiration for the Serb's career achievements in November last year.

Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in November:

"Of the BIG 3 @rogerfederer had the best serve.@RafaelNadal had the best topspin @DjokerNole had the best career"

He also predicted that the 24-time Major winner will end up with at least 28 Major titles after Djokovic's US Open triumph in September.

"Was asked how many more Slams can the @DjokerNole win. If the Rubber Band Man stays healthy which is the Master key to the Majors Front Door I feel the Serbian Sniper can fire at least Four More," Macci wrote.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is currently competing at the 2024 United Cup. The Serb is making his debut at the mixed team event this year. Djokovic will be keen on getting optimal match practice ahead of this year's Australian Open, where he has won a record 10 titles.

