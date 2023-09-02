"Novak Djokovic haters going to sleep tonight traumatized by what they just saw" - Tennis fans amazed by Serb's comeback win in US Open 3R

Novak Djokovic's remarkable comeback win over compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2023 US Open left tennis fans awestruck.

Djokovic kept his hopes of a record 24th Grand Slam title alive as he battled back from a two-set deficit for the eighth time in his career. After an uncharacteristically poor start in the first two sets, the 23-time Grand Slam champion raised his level significantly, improving to a 41-5 win/loss record for the season.

He edged past Djere to claim a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory, finishing up at 1:32 am local time after a three-hour and 45-minute-long battle.

Tennis fans couldn't contain their amazement at the Serb's comeback win. Several fans joked about the 23-time Grand Slam champion deliberately falling two sets behind in order to challenge himself.

"Still certain Djokovic is just losing sets to feel something," one fan posted.

"Starting to think Djokovic did this on purpose to challenge himself. Unbelievable. I (love) tennis," another fan wrote.

Other fans rejoiced in the apparent misery of the Serb's "haters."

"Djokovic haters going to sleep tonight traumatized by what they just saw," one user posted.

"They went from "upset alert" to upset," another fan chimed in.

One user argued that only a "clown" would harbor doubts over the 36-year-old's victory, given his track record of pulling off wins from two sets down.

"Only a clown will rule Novak Djokovic out after trailing by 2 sets. This man times and times without number has engineered memorable comebacks and broke the hearts of so many top player's and Djere just added to his long list of victims," the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Borna Gojo in US Open 4R

The Serb advances at the 2023 US Open

Following his remarkable comeback win over Laslo Djere, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Croatian Borna Gojo in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Gojo defeated Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to book his spot in the Round of 16 of a Major for the first time in his career.

Making his way through the qualifiers, the Croatian is yet to drop a set during his campaign at Flushing Meadows. Having entered the New York Major as the World No. 105, the 25-year-old has climbed 29 spots to No. 76 in the live rankings and is guaranteed to crack the top 100 for the first time after the final Grand Slam of the season.

Should Djokovic emerge victorious over Gojo, he will take on the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz and Dominic Stricker in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old will become the oldest men's champion in US Open history in the Open Era if he claims his fourth title in New York this fortnight.

