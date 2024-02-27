Novak Djokovic 'honored' to be nominated for Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024, congratulates fellow nominees Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen & others

Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude as he was nominated for the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award alongside Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, and others.

This nomination is coming after Djokovic had an outstanding 2023 season where he won seven titles, including three Grand Slams. He won a total of 56 matches and lost just seven in 2023.

On Monday, the 24-time Grand Slam winner posted an image of himself on his Instagram feed and captioned that it was an honor to be nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

The Serb also congratulated his fellow nominees such as football stars Erling Haaland and Leo Messi, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, sprinter Noah Lyles, and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

“It's an honor to be nominated for Laureus 2024 World Sportsman of the Year. A special group to be a part of, congratulations to my fellow nominees @erling.haaland @mondo_duplantis @nojo18 @maxverstappen1 @leomessi,” He said

Djokovic is presently in America and is scheduled to compete at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has won five times in the past. His last appearance at the tournament was in 2019 and his absence from the event was largely due to his non-vaccination for COVID-19.

Since the 2024 season began, the World No. 1 has competed in only two tournaments: the United Cup, where he represented Serbia but they were knocked out by Australia, and the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinal before being knocked out by the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have all won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the tennis scene for over two decades, each winning the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award on different occasions.

According to the award's official website, it is given to the sportsman who best demonstrates supreme athletic performance and achievement. Swiss tennis icon Federer, who retired in 2022, has won the award a record five times. He claimed it between 2005 and 2008 and again in 2018.

The Serb is tied with Jamaican sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt in second, with both winning the award four times. The former was first honored with the award in 2012 and also secured the award in 2015, 2016, and 2019.

Nadal is also among the select few athletes who have received the award multiple times (2011 and 2021). The Spaniard is tied with Tiger Woods, Lionel Messi, and Michael Schumacher.

