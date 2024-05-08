Novak Djokovic: "I'm on a good route to peak at Roland Garros"

Novak Djokovic is currently in Rome gearing up for the 2024 Italian Open. The Serb recently stated that the Italian Open is a good opportunity for him to peak before Roland Garros.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is still aiming for his first title of the season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open but lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Djokovic then participated in the Indian Wells Masters but was surprisingly knocked out by the 20-year-old Luca Nardi in the second round. His next tournament was the Monte-Carlo Masters where he was eliminated in the semifinals.

Djokovic is the top seed at the 2024 Italian Open and fielded questions from the press on Wednesday (May 8th). One of the reporters asked him about his fitness since he last played on tour at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

The 36-year-old responded that he has had plenty of time to rest and train. Djokovic also added that he arrived early in Rome to practice for four or five days before his first match. The Serb claimed he is working his way towards fine form so that he can peak at Roland Garros, which runs from May 20th to June 9th, 2024. He said:

“I had plenty of time to also rest and train. Had a good training block. I arrived here two days ago to get a hit on the center court, as well, obviously, stay four or five days training before my first match with top players."

"Obviously, it's different when you train with them, playing practice sets, seeing where your game is at, kind of working your way towards the fine form for the first official match, so... I think I'm on a good route to peak at Roland Garros in Paris,” he added.

At the 2023 Italian Open, Djokovic defeated the likes of Tomás Martín Etcheverry, Grigor Dimitrov, and Cameron Norrie before losing to eventual finalist Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic looks to improve at the Italian Open amid extended tournament format

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Three

In the same press conference, the World No. 1 shared his aspirations to go beyond his semifinal finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters and make a deep run in Rome.

Djokovic also pointed out that the tournament scheduling will be really helpful for him as it spans two weeks, allowing him more time to recover between matches. He said:

“Hopefully here in Rome, I can play better than I did in Monte-Carlo. That's the wish, obviously, is always to go far."

"But let's see. It's a different concept now. It's the first time that Rome and Madrid are almost two weeks events, like Indian Wells, Miami. It gives you I guess more time to recover between matches if you keep going in the tournament, which I think is useful for me,” he added.

Novak Djokovic has won the Italian Open title six times with his most recent coming win in 2022. He is behind Rafael Nadal in the all-time titles list who won 10 titles.

