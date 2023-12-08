Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic & Iga Swiatek among 111 tennis players who earned over $1 million prize money in 2023 season

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Dec 08, 2023 10:07 GMT
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are in first place amongst the highest prize-money earners on their respective tours. More importantly, the top rungs of pro tennis were sufficiently incentivized as 111 players took home $1 million or more.

Djokovic, who won three of the four Major titles in 2023, raked in $15,952,044 in prize money on the ATP tour. The Serb's year-to-date winnings brought his career prize money to $180,643,353 - an Open-era record.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, was a distant second to the 24-time Major winner in prize money, taking home $10,753,431. The 20-year-old's career prize money amounts to $21,477,574.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev rounded out the top five list of highest prize-money earners this year, with on-court earnings of more than $5 million.

Here is the top 10 list of prize-money earners on the ATP tour in 2023:

ATP Tour prize money earnings
ATP Tour prize money earnings

Iga Swiatek, on her part, led the list of highest prize-money earners on the WTA tour with a paycheque of $9,857,686. Aryna Sabalenka, the World No. 2, was a close second with prize-money winnings of $8,195,703.

The likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina were also well-incentivized with prize money of more than $5 million in 2023.

Here is the top 10 list of prize-money earners on the WTA tour this year:

WTA Tour prize money earnings
WTA Tour prize money earnings

Twelve men's doubles players also earned more than $1 million in prize money. The list includes Joe Salsibury, Rajeev Ram, Ivan Dodig, Matt Ebden, and Rohan Bopanna, among other players.

Novak Djokovic recorded $10 million prize money season for the ninth time in his career

The 24-time Major winner looks on during the 2023 Paris Masters
The 24-time Major winner looks on during the 2023 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has earned $10 million or higher in nine ATP tour seasons in his career since turning pro in 2005. The years where the Serb took home $10 million+ prize money are: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Djokovic's career-best season in prize money winnings came in 2015, when he earned a whopping $21.146 million. He won three Major titles and seven ATP Masters 1000 tournaments that year.

For academic purposes, no other player has ever earned more than $135 million on court. Even legends like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer earned only $134,640,719 and $130,594,339, respectively, during their careers.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, is considered to be arguably the most successful female player of all time. However, she earned just $94,816,730 in prize money despite winning only one less Major than Djokovic.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
