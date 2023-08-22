Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and several other tennis stars to make an appearance at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day ahead of US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and several other tennis stars are set to grace the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, a highly anticipated event preceding the 2023 US Open.

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day is an annual children's tennis event held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and hosted by the United States Tennis Association. This event marks the grand opening of the US Open, which begins just one day later.

Recognized as the largest grassroots tennis and entertainment extravaganza in the world, it brings together celebrities and professional tennis players to promote youth tennis and inspire children of all ages to develop healthy habits through engaging activities.

The event pays tribute to the memory of tennis legend Arthur Ashe, who tragically passed away in 1993. The occasion also honors his unwavering dedication to empowering young individuals through the sport of tennis. Kids' Day was established in 1993, the same year Ashe passed away.

Three-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will be joined by Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 26, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

What does Novak Djokovic have to do to become World No. 1 at US Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of reclaiming the coveted World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 2 simply needs to secure a single victory at the 2023 US Open to solidify his position as the new ATP No. 1 at the end of the tournament, irrespective of Alcaraz's performance.

The duo faced off in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion defeating Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to win the title. The victory not only marked the Serb's 39th Masters 1000 trophy of his career but also narrowed the gap between him and the Spaniard.

Carlos Alcaraz currently has 9,815 ranking points, while Novak Djokovic has 9,795 points. Both players are scheduled to appear at the US Open next.

Alcaraz is the defending US Open champion, having claimed his first-ever Grand Slam last year, triumphing over Casper Ruud in the final. Meanwhile, the Serb was unable to participate in the American Grand Slam due to the strict vaccine mandates imposed by the United States.

While Carlos Alcaraz has no opportunity to gain any points in New York, Novak Djokovic will secure 10 points simply by being in the draw. A win in the first round will grant Djokovic 45 points, which will be enough to propel him to World No. 1.

