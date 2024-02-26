Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff lead tennis contingent in Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 nominations

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff find themselves among the tennis stars nominated for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual award ceremony that honors athletes and teams from the sporting fraternity for their achievements throughout the year. The nomination panels consist of over 1000 members from sports media, who are spread out over more than 70 countries. They vote to create a shortlist of nominations in six categories.

The nominees for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards were recently announced, with five tennis players receiving nominations.

Novak Djokovic, who won three Grand Slams and the Nitto ATP Finals has been nominated for the Sportsman of the Year award. He is nominated alongside Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Max Verstappen and more.

French Open and WTA Finals winner Iga Swiatek has been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year along with Mikaela Shiffrin and Aitana Bonmati, among others. US Open champion Coco Gauff has been nominated for Breakthrough of the Year alongside young sensations Jude Bellingham and Linda Caicedo.

Marketa Vondrousova, who returned from a wrist injury to become the first unseeded ladies' singles title winner at Wimbledon, is nominated for Comeback of the Year. Among the other nominees are Sebastien Haller and Jamal Murray.

Wheelchair tennis player, Diede de Groot, who won all the Majors last year in singles and two others in doubles, is nominated for the Sportsperson with a Disability award.

Expand Tweet

Roger Federer has won a Laureus award six times, including five Sportsman of the Year awards, and one Comeback of the Year award. This makes him the most decorated player in the awards' history.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, holds the record for the most awards won by a female with four Sportswoman of the Year honors and one Comeback of the Year award.

Novak Djokovic hits 414 weeks at World No. 1

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic recently hit 414 weeks as the World No. 1, which is two years' worth of weeks more than any other male player. He is ahead of the second-placed Roger Federer, who is at 310 weeks, by 104 weeks

The Serb is also guaranteed a 418-week reign at the top and will double the lead over his rival Rafael Nadal, who has 209 weeks at the top. The World No. 1 will next be seen at the Indian Wells, where the Serb will look to win his sixth title and first since 2016.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis