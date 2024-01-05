"Novak Djokovic is such a jinxer ffs" - Fans joke as Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all lose after Serb's welcome back message

Tennis fans hilariously reacted as Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all lost similarly after Novak Djokovic sent them a welcome-back message.

Djokovic celebrated their return to the tour on Tuesday, January 2, through individual posts on his Instagram story. He posted photos of them back in action with the caption "welcome back" coupled with a high-five emoji.

It came after the trio successfully won their first match back. Nadal beat Dominic Thiem in his opener at the Brisbane International, Osaka topped Tamara Korpatsch at the same tournament, while Raducanu overcame Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The Spanish ace fell to home favorite Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinal with the Japanese and the Brit being eliminated in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Interestingly, Nadal, Osaka and Raducanu lost in the same fashion: winning the first set, then losing the second set in a tie-break, and ultimately losing the fixture.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) debated about a possible psychological involvement from Novak Djokovic, who wished them all identically a couple of days before their defeats.

"Novak congratulated Rafa, Naomi, and emma, all of them lost in same style, winning the first set, then losing the second set in tie-break and losing the match," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He is such a jinxer ffs," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Novak Djokovic i’m in your walls," one account posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan divulged the possibility of a "curse" and conceded that it has got them stressing out:

"The way he said welcome back in the same way for all three is stressing me out sorry is this some kind of curse."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic dismisses injury concerns ahead of Australian Open title defense

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia - Getty Images

Novak Djokovic seemed positive about heading into the Australian Open in full shape despite sustaining a wrist injury during his straight-sets defeat by Alex de Minaur at the United Cup.

Suffering his first defeat in Australia in six years, Djokovic remained optimistic about overcoming the injury in time for his campaign in Melbourne.

"I think I'll be okay, to be honest," Novak Djokovic told the media.

"(The wrist injury) did have quite an impact, particularly on the forehand and serve. (But) I have plenty of time, I think enough time to get myself in the right shape for the Australian Open," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here