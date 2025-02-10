Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal in congratulating Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard's Rotterdam 2025 triumph

Novak Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal in congratulating Carlos Alcaraz on his monumental triumph at the 2025 Rotterdam Open. The 21-year-old entered the tournament without having much success on the indoor hard courts, however, he silenced all his naysayers with his scintillating tennis.

Alcaraz kicked off his campaign by taking revenge over his 2024 US Open conqueror Botic van de Zandschulp, following which he clinched routine wins over Andrea Vavassori and Pedro Martinez. He then ousted eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in a topsy-turvy thriller to set up a showpiece clash with third seed Alex de Minaur, where the Spaniard's dynamic tennis helped him win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Following his triumph, Carlos Alcaraz took to Instagram on February 9 to celebrate his Rotterdam Open win with his fans and shared a couple of images with the title in his hands.

"It means so much to me to win in Rotterdam! 🏆 It has been a very special week! 🔝 Thank you for the support from day one! ❤️ Congratulations @alexdeminaur for the tournament and a tremendous battle today in the final!" Alcaraz captioned his post.

The 21-year-old received not one but two special comments under his post. The first came from his idol Rafael Nadal, who congratulated him minutes after he made the post. Now, Novak Djokovic, one of Alcaraz's idols and rivals, also joined Nadal in celebrating the young Spaniard's win.

"Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz! 👏🔥," Nadal wrote.

"Congratulations 👏Carlitos 🏆🙌," Djokovic joined.

With his win at the Rotterdam Open, Alcaraz tied Nadal's career indoor hard court titles tally at the age of 21 years old.

When asked if he missed his biggest rival and the 2024 champion of the event Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard produced a hilarious answer.

"Not really" - Carlos Alcaraz opens up about not playing Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Rotterdam following his Australian Open triumph and put Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed. After his 2025 Rotterdam Open win, Carlos Alcaraz was asked if he missed his rival at the event to which the Spaniard hilariously responded,

"Not really (I didn’t miss Jannik)," he said, laughing.

The Spaniard added that he loved playing the best player in the world to gauge his level, but later joked about not missing the Italian, as he had won the trophy.

"You’re right (it could’ve been a fantastic final)," he said. "Probably we could have played a great final, who knows. You never know who is going to reach the final in the tournaments but I always want to play against the best tennis player in the world just to see where my level is."

"But right now that I’m holding the trophy – I’m going to say that I didn’t miss him in the tournament."

With his Rotterdam Open win, Carlos Alcaraz has now won a title on every surface - indoor and outdoor hard courts, grass, and clay. This was his first title of the season and has placed him third in the live ranking of the ATP Finals behind Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

