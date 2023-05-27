Novak Djokovic admitted to not missing Rafael Nadal being in the draw at the 2023 French Open.

The 14-time champion of the clay court Major won't be present at the French Open this year for the first time since 2004. He has taken a break from tennis due to a hip injury that he suffered from during the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic, the third seed at this year's edition of the event, commented on Nadal's withdrawal during his pre-tournament press conference.

"Well, honestly, I don't miss him being in the draw, you know (smiling). You know, I don't like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros, to be honest, you know. I have had not so much success against him in our records head-to-head in Roland Garros.

"I have managed to beat him twice, but, you know, I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that. So, I know how hard it is to play him anywhere, really, around the world, but especially here," Djokovic said.

The World No. 3 also gave an answer from the fans' perspective, saying not having someone like the 14-time Roland Garros champion in the draw is not good for the tournament.

"But, you know, of course, as a tennis fan and someone that is also part of the tennis ecosystem, you always want to win, to see the best tennis players in the world, the most famous tennis players in the world playing.

"So he's definitely one of the guys that not only has made history in terms of his records in this tournament overall, but just he won the hearts of many tennis fans around the world, and deservedly so, with his charisma and character and everything that he left in his legacy," Novak Djokovic added.

Many were excited about the possibility of another 'Rafole', which would be the 60th head-to-head duel between the Serb and the Spaniard. Unfortunately, that battle will not happen soon, as Nadal will at least miss the 2023 Wimbledon also.

"A lot of people were debating on how long he's still going to play because of the injuries that he had in the past, you know, what, 10 years. You know, a lot of people retired him already 10 years ago, but he kept going, which is something I respect and admire," the 36-year-old said.

Djokovic also said that he understands how hard it is for someone like Nadal to come back after a tough injury, especially since he has already achieved so much.

"Because I know how hard it is to maintain that level, you know, and keep going even after having a tough injury and even after going through so much in your career and achieving so much you still have to kind of find that drive," the Serb added.

Novak Djokovic to face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2023 French Open

Djokovic is the favorite for the title in the absence of Nadal

Novak Djokovic will play against the American Aleksandar Kovacevic for the first time in his career in the first round of this year's Roland Garros.

"I'm gonna play against Aleks Kovacevic who is an American player with Serbian background and someone that I trained with a few times in the last few years, and we speak the same language.

"You know, I think well of him. You know, he's a very nice guy and very talented, one-handed backhand. Obviously growing up in America, he didn't get to play much on clay, but, you know, I cannot underestimate anybody," Djokovic said during the pre-tournament press conference.

Novak Djokovic came to Paris after a series of underwhelming results since the start of the clay court season, failing to reach past the quarterfinal stage in Monte Carlo, Banja Luka, and Rome.

Kovacevic, the World No. 114, lost all four of his matches on clay in 2023. He was defeated by Gijs Brouwer in Houston, Taro Daniel in Cagliari, Stefano Napolitano in Rome, and Gianluca Mager in Turin.

