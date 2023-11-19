"Novak Djokovic just one-ups Carlos Alcaraz kind of everywhere" - Andy Roddick on Serb’s dominant display at ATP Finals SF

Andy Roddick recently praised Novak Djokovic’s performance in the semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals. Roddick said that the Serb was "too tough" for the Spaniard, who served at an impressive 84% but still lost in straight sets.

The semifinal match between Djokovic and Alcaraz was one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament, as it pitted the World No. 1 against No. 2.

However, the match turned out to be a one-sided affair, as the 24-time Grand Slam Champion showed his experience to defeat Alcaraz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in under 90 minutes. The Serb was flawless in his execution, making only eight unforced errors and breaking the Spaniard three times.

The 36-year-old also neutralized Alcaraz’s powerful serve, winning 67% of the points on his first serve and 56% on his second serve. Alcaraz, despite serving at a remarkable 84%, could not convert any of his four break points and struggled to cope with the World No. 1’s relentless accuracy. The Spaniard also hit 10 aces and only one double fault, while the Serb hit only two aces and one double fault.

Roddick, who works as an analyst for the Tennis Channel, praised Djokovic’s performance and shared his thoughts on the "absurd" statistics from the match.

"It’s just absurd," Roddick said. "And his winner-to-error ratio is about even. Novak just one-ups him kind of everywhere. Putting a three and two beating on someone who is clearly the second best player in the world this year, who has beaten you in a Grand Slam final."

"I mean, no disrespect to Alcaraz because he is as special a prospect as we’ve seen in 20 years. But Novak is just too tough, especially on this surface. This surface does more for Novak’s game than it does for Alcaraz’s game," Roddick added.

A look into Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other five times so far, with the latter leading by 3-2.

Their first encounter was at the 2022 Madrid Masters semifinals, where Alcaraz stunned the Serb in a thrilling three-setter, 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). The 20-year-old went on to win his second Masters 1000 title in Madrid, beating Alexander Zverev in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

The second meeting was at the Roland Garros semifinal in 2023, where the 36-year-old avenged his Madrid loss with a four-set victory, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. The third clash was at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final, where Alcaraz pulled off another stunning upset, defeating Djokovic in five sets, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

The fourth match was at the 2023 Western & Southern Open final, where the 24-time Grand Slam champion edged Alcaraz in a marathon match, 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). The Serb claimed his third Cincinnati title and his record-extending 39th Masters 1000 trophy.

The fifth and most recent duel was at the 2023 ATP Finals semifinal, where Djokovic beat Alcaraz in straight sets to reach the final, where he will face home favorite Jannik Sinner on Sunday, November 19.

