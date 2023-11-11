"Novak Djokovic lives in many pathetic heads rent free" - Jannik Sinner's fan club being compared to Serb's at ATP finals irks fans

Tennis lovers on the internet were livid after Novak Djokovic's fan following was recently compared with that of Jannik Sinner ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Both Djokovic and Sinner qualified for the year-end championships beginning on Sunday, November 12. Incidentally, the duo have been drawn into the same quartet, the Green Group, for the tournament's round-robin stage.

Sinner will kickstart his debut ATP Finals campaign on Sunday against Stefanos Tsitsipas whereas Djokovic will take on Holger Rune the day after. The Serb has won the coveted ATP title six times.

Ahead of his match against Tsitsipas, Sinner sat down for a conversation with the media. During the conference, a journalist commented that the Italian enjoys a better fan following than Djokovic himself. The journalist's remark has not sat well with the Serb's admirers as many of them slammed the scribe, writing:

"Lol! Am not even surprised by tennis journos these days, bunch of ignorant guys with a mic. Just because Novak's fanclub doesn't wear carrot costumes or maybe Joker costumes everywhere doesn't mean it's not there. Novak's fanclub is the biggest of them all."

Another fan said:

"Shame that this “journalist” felt the need to bring Novak in this & at the same time completely dismiss #NoleFam. (Or maybe that journalist is completely ignorant & in that case, why speak when you don’t know what you’re speaking about?"

A third fan suggested the world is obsessed with the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Hahah Novak lives in many pathetic heads rent-free.. But I understand, they need to attract attention by using Nole's name otherwise no one would care," the fan tweeted.

A user opined that bringing the Serb into was uncalled for.

"Was it really necessary to put down Novak cause that's a total lie that he doesn't have fans like that? Terrible journalist," the user wrote.

Novak Djokovic's first opponent at 2023 ATP Finals has beaten him twice so far

Djokovic and Rune at Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic will take the court on Monday, November 13, to edge ahead of Holger Rune in their head-to-head tally. The count is currently balanced at 2-2.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion first met Rune at the 2021 US Open's opening round. He overcame the youngster in four sets after a hiccup in the second set en route to a runner-up finish at Flushing Meadows.

In their next two battles at the 2022 Paris Masters and 2023 Italian Open, Rune handed the Serb convincing defeats. He clinched both victories after battles stretched to three sets. Djokovic scored his second victory against the Dane this year in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday, November 4.

