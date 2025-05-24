Novak Djokovic could lose in French Open 2R or win entire tournament: Tennis insider makes surprise prediction

A tennis insider predicted Novak Djokovic's fate as the Serb heads to the French Open for his 25th Grand Slam title bid. Djokovic is currently playing against 31st-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the finals of the Geneva Open.

Novak Djokovic received a wild card to play at the Geneva Open after recording two straight losses in Monte Carlo and Madrid. Missing competing at the Italian Open, the 38-year-old is chasing his 100th tour-level title in Geneva. He trounced Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1 in the semi-finals to face Hurkacz in the title-winning match, wishing to get his form back before Roland Garros.

Sixth-seeded for the second Grand Slam outing of 2025, Djokovic will face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. If he wins, he will either square off against Corentine Moutet or a qualifier in the second round. Breaking down the French Open draw, journalist Jon Wertheim and former player Andy Roddick predict the winners of Roland Garros.

Wertheim lauded Djokovic for his determination to compete at 38 and discussed how the Serb has the potential to claim his 25th Grand Slam win, eclipsing Margaret Court.

"Novak is the great, you know, Novak is the big wild card here. 38 years old and he's won this event you know, because Novak last year he had the knee injury, but he won the match, he won the gold medal, he hasn't lost in years. The player who beat him that year is not in the draw so I think no Novak could lose to Corantine Moutet and it would not be out of character for his results this year, and Novak could win this 25th major, vaulting him past Margaret Court and we'd say yeah we were an idiot for picking against him."

The Olympic gold medalist suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee in the 2024 French Open fourth round and withdrew from the quarter-finals, losing his World No. 1 rank to Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic made his feelings known after parting ways with coach Andy Murray

Djokovic faced Andy Murray 36 times, leading 25–11. Last year, the Serb appointed his long-time rival as his coach and worked together for six months before parting ways in May 2025. In an interview, she shared that the coach-mentee partnership didn't work out, but they still hold mutual respect.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it. My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person. I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that he wouldn't hunt for a coach as of now, since his team members Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic will accompany him at Roland Garros.

