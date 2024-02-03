Holger Rune's hilarious response to his old comments on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, has invoked varied reactions from tennis fans on the internet.

Rune has been competing at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. On Friday, February 2, he defeated Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 event. He is set to lock horns with Borna Coric on Saturday.

The Dane recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a resurfaced comment of him praising made in praise of the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Eurosport posted the comment on X, that reads:

"Djokovic said many things to me... it's always Federer and Nadal named as the good guys, but when it comes to the future generations, I think Djokovic gives the most."

Rune called out Eurosport for publishing the quote nearly three years later.

"Something I said in 2021, low on news @eurosport," he wrote.

The World No. 7's retort has sown the seeds of doubt in the minds of tennis fans active on the social media platform. One fan asked him if he continues to stand by his words or intends the change them.

"But the quote is true, no? Said by you only? Or you want to change now what you said," the fan wrote.

Another fan concluded that Rune had already changed his perspective after apparently watching the Serb go down against Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2024 semifinal.

"Novak loses one match and Holger’s already ditched him," wrote the fan.

A third fan declared that the youngster is inclined toward Nadal and Federer.

"It is clear that you are not a Novak fan, you are a hardcore Fedal fan (you are especially fond of Rafa)," the fan claimed.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Holger Rune has defeated Novak Djokovic twice, yet to play against Rafael Nadal

Holger Rune (L) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic

Holger Rune has defeated Novak Djokovic two times. However, he trails the Serb 3-2 in the head-to-head tally.

The Dane played and lost against the Serb for the first time in 2021 in the US Open first round. He responded by registering back-to-back victories in the next two duels at the Paris Masters 2022 and Italian Open 2023. But he threw away the lead with two consecutive losses in 2023 at the Paris Master and ATP Finals.

Rune turned pro in 2020 but is yet to lock horns with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Moreover, he and Roger Federer never faced each other before the Swiss retired in September of 2022.

