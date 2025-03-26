Novak Djokovic makes feelings known on Serena Williams' 'fine' verdict for his impressive shot at Miami Open: "Amazing by everyone else's standards"

Novak Djokovic opened up about receiving positive feedback from Serena Williams for one of the shots he played in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open. Alongside Williams, Juan Martin del Potro was also present to see the Serb in action.

Djokovic is seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida, and he began his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye. He beat Rinky Hijikata with a score of 6-0, 7-6(1) in his opening match before defeating lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-1, 7-6(1) in the third round.

In the fourth round, the former World No.1 faced 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti and emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in just one hour and 23 minutes and advanced to the quarterfinals. This marked his first last eight appearance at the Miami Open since 2016.

During the post-match on-court interview following his win over Musetti, Novak Djokovic expressed that he was "starstruck" after having Juan Martin del Potro and Serena Williams attend his match. He also described having Del Potro, his "long-time friend and rival," in his box as "amazing."

"I was starstruck, you know. I mean, it was amazing to see first DelPo [Juan Martin del Potro], obviously a long time friend and a rival. So happy to have him around and to get his support from the box. It was amazing, it was the first time to have DelPo in the box. I want to thank him really for coming," the Serb said.

The Serb acknowledged that he was "surprised" by Serena Williams' presence at his match. He revealed that he had even sought her opinion on one of his "down-the-line passing shot," to which she responded positively. Djokovic said he was thrilled by her feedback, considering it remarkable by everyone else's standards.

"And Serena [Williams], you know that was a surprise. I didn't know . Actually when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her if it was okay and she kind of said, 'Yeah, it was fine.' You know, if Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards," he added.

Novak Djokovic, who has six Miami Open titles, won his last one in 2016 by defeating Kei Nishikori in the final. On the other hand, Serena Williams has won eight singles titles at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida, with the last coming in 2015 when she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro in the final.

Novak Djokovic will face Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Miami Open QF

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic will take on Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. Korda is seeded 24th at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Florida, and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Korda defeated American wild card Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 6-2 in his opening match.

The former World No.15 then defeated ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3, and Gael Monfils 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, to secure his spot in the quarterfinals against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda have met once before on the ATP Tour, in the final of the 2023 Adelaide International 1. The Serb emerged victorious with a score of 6–7(8), 7–6(3), 6–4 and claimed his 92nd ATP Tour singles title.

The winner of the quarterfinal match between the two will advance to face either 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

