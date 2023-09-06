A video of Novak Djokovic making a young fan's day has gone viral on social media.

After his 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday (September 4), Djokovic signed autographs for a bunch of fans. During this interaction, a kid holding a personalized poster celebrating the 23-time Grand Slam champion caught his eye and he proceeded to shake hands with a kid, who beamed with joy at meeting the Serbian.

A video of the same was shared on Instagram along with the words:

"What an incredible moment, thank you Novak Djokovic, thank you @NDJOKOFAN!"

Djokovic re-shared the same on his personal social media handle and showed his love with a bunch of emojis.

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories.

Djokovic, who now leads Fritz 8-0 in the head-to-head, has booked his spot in the semifinals of the US Open, where he will face rising American star Ben Shelton.

“I thrive on that energy” - Noval Djokovic on the electrifying atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Novak Djokovic recently spoke about how he enjoys playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He stated that while both he and Taylor Fritz suffered due to the humid conditions, the energy from the fans allowed him to push on and get the win.

"I am drenched in sweat and I saw Taylor change shirt a couple of times. It was very humid conditions. Difficult to play for both players. But it is the same for both players and that is why we train. To try and get ourselves in the best possible condition to deliver. It is not easy, but you have to fight," he said in an on-court interview.

"I like the energy and the atmosphere on the court here. I thrive on that energy, whatever the energy is, use it as a fuel to try and play my best tennis. I have been playing on this court for so many years, so many epic matches. I can't wait for another one in a few days time," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton will face off on Friday, September 8, with a place in the Ben Shelton final on the line.

