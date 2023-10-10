"Novak Djokovic is obsessed; blew his chances at calendar slam" "Absurd take": Fans denounce Serena Williams' ex-coach's opinion on Majors & Olympics

Tennis fans have highlighted Novak Djokovic's strive to win an Olympic gold as Serena Williams’ former coach Patrick Mouratoglou controversially claimed that Grand Slams rank much higher in a player’s career.

Mouratoglou, who coached four-time Olympic gold medallist Williams from 2012-2022, recently suggested that tennis and the Olympics have no history the way some other sports such as swimming may enjoy. He reasoned that the racket sport was dropped from the coveted event in 1924 and was only reintroduced after a gap of 64 years in 1988.

"There is no real connection between tennis and the Olympic Games. Tennis was at the Olympics, then it got out, and finally, it was reintroduced. As a consequence, there is no history," he wrote on Instagram.

“I am not a specialist in swimming, but I feel you have the European Championships, the World Championships, the Olympic Games, and all the other events are just to prepare for those ones,” Mouratoglou added.

Mouratoglou stated that several tennis players don’t place importance on the tennis event at the Olympics and keep Grand Slams as their top priority.

“A lot of tennis players don’t feel that it’s such an important event,” Serena Williams’ ex-coach said. “They feel that a Grand Slam is 100 times more important.”

"For most of the players, to win one Grand Slam would be the highest achievement possible,” he further said.

Patrick Mouratoglou’s take did not sit well with the tennis community and he received immense backlash for the same.

“One of the few criticisms I have of Serena Williams is her literally making this guy relevant,” one fan remarked on X.

Several tennis fans detested his notion while highlighting Novak Djokovic’s yearning for an Olympic gold.

A few also recalled how the Serb, who was in pursuit of a Golden Slam, having won the first three Majors of 2021, seemingly overplayed to win for his country by participating in the singles and the mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. The fans opined that Djokovic, in turn, ruined his chances of a medal as well as crushed his Calender Slam hopes.

“Novak Djokovic is obsessed…blew his chances at a calendar slam for the Olympics,” one fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"HE'S WRONG!" – Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs highlights Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi's Olympics runs after Patrick Mouratoglou's controversial take

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics

Another of Serena Williams’ former Rennae Stubbs, a six-time champion in Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles, joined the tennis fans in disagreeing with Patrick Mouratoglou’s take.

“HE’S WRONG!” she wrote on X.

Stubbs, who herself represented Australia at four consecutive Olympic Games, highlighted the emotions Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Rafael Nadal, and Andre Agassi felt when winning golds for their respective countries.

“Here’s a few photos of recent gold medal winners. You tell me it means nothing to them,” she wrote.

“Do these guys look like they don’t care about winning gold medals??” she added.

She also revisited Novak Djokovic’s agony of missing out.

“Is this a guy that doesn’t care about playing and winning in the Olympics!??” she asked.

