"Novak Djokovic is the one who we didn't want, didn't need" - Andy Roddick on Serb's impact on Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently commented on Novak Djokovic disrupting the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry.

During the early 2000s, Federer and Nadal had an intense rivalry. It saw them clinch an impressive streak of 11 consecutive Majors, commencing from the 2005 French Open and ending at the 2007 US Open.

However, the dynamic underwent a massive shift when Djokovic burst onto the scene, winning his first Grand Slam at the 2008 Australian Open and becoming the World No. 3. This marked the beginning of the 'Big 3' era.

Critics often labeled Djokovic as the third wheel in the Federer-Nadal rivalry, a notion that is a topic of discussion to date despite Federer's retirement in 2022 and the other two near the twilight of their careers.

During the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick called Novak Djokovic the Yoko Ono of tennis, drawing parallels between Ono's perceived role in breaking up The Beatles and the Serb's impact on his two biggest opponents' rivalry.

"I feel like Novak Djokovic is the guy who broke up The Beatles," Roddick said (at 1:15:40). He is like tennis' Yoko [Ono]. He is the one who we didn't want, didn't need. We had the rivalry, we had the lefty-righty. We had the contrasting styles."

"Then all of a sudden, this cyborg robot, but also someone who plays with a lot of emotion, comes in and is like, 'I'm not buying into the hype. I am complete. You can't go through me, you can't go around me. I'm gonna take the punches from these guys'. It was weird. It was almost like the kind of the mainstream not tennis-centric fan was kinda mad at him for it," the former US Open champion added.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic share a whopping 66 Grand Slam titles among them. The Serb won 24 Majors while the Spaniard and the Swiss both added 22 and 20 to their list of accomplishments, respectively.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal gear up for Sunshine Double

The 'Big 3' pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal fans have reason to rejoice as both of them are set to compete in the upcoming Sunshine Double (Indian Wells & Miami Masters).

The duo recently arrived in the US and coincidentally shared the same flight. They also took a selfie together, which Djokovic later shared on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Great company on the way to USA."

Djokovic has an impressive track record at Indian Wells, having won the tournament five times in 2008, 2011 and consecutively from 2014 to 2016. The Serb has enjoyed even greater success at the Miami Masters, claiming the title six times in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Nadal has three Indian Wells titles under his belt (2007, 2009 and 2013). However, he has yet to lift the Miami Masters trophy.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled from March 6 to 17, followed by the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami from March 17 to 31.

