Novak Djokovic congratulated Ivan Dodig and his partner Austin Krajicek for winning the men’s doubles title at Roland Garros on Saturday.

Dodig and Krajicek, the fourth-seeded pair in the tournament, defeated the unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in straight sets, 6-3 6-1, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Djokovic shared the official post of Roland Garros on his Instagram story on June 11 and captioned it - “Idemoo dodo! Bravo care,” which translates to "Let’s go dodo! Well done mate."

Dodig and Krajicek have had an impressive season so far, reaching four finals and winning three titles.

Novak Djokovic: “I told Carlos Alcaraz... he's gonna win this tournament many many times”

Novak Djokovic had comforting words for Carloz Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had a tough time in his French Open semifinal against Nole on Friday. He lost in four sets after suffering from cramps.

Djokovic won the first set easily, but Alcaraz fought back and took the second set. The match was evenly poised, but then Alcaraz’s right calf started to cramp at the beginning of the third set.

The World No. 3 dominated the last two sets and won the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 Djokovic praised Alcaraz in his on-court interview with Alex Corretja.

“I have to say tough luck for Carlos. Obviously, at this level, the last thing you want is cramps and physical problems at the late stages of the Grand Slam (...) I hope you can recover and he can come back very soon (...) Congratulations to him for fighting spirit and hanging in all the way to the last point. Respect for that,” he said.

The Serb also told Alcaraz that he was a great player, a great competitor, and a great person, and that he was sure Alcaraz would win many titles at this tournament in the future.

“I told him at the net, he knows how young he is. He's got plenty of time ahead of him, so he's gonna win this tournament I'm sure many many times. He's an unbelievable player, incredible competitor, a very nice guy. So he deserves all the applause, all the support.”

One can only wait and see how true Djokovic's prediction will come.

