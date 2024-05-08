Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal's last possible French Open appearance: "It's going to be very emotional for him"

Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on the possibility of the 2024 French Open being Rafael Nadal's final appearance at the tournament. The Spaniard holds the record for the most wins at the Claycourt Slam, with an impressive 14 titles.

Nadal has repeatedly mentioned that this season might be his last on the pro tour. However, he hasn't given a definite answer on whether the decision is final or still subject to change.

"Now is my third week on the tour almost in a row, so... It's a good moment, even if the results are not what used to be. But I am increasing my feeling, my level. Let's see. Yeah, I want to keep going," the 22-time Grand Slam champion said of his retirement during a pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Italian Open.

Djokovic also addressed the media in Rome before beginning his campaign on May 10, saying that "one of the biggest challenges" in tennis is facing Nadal at Roland-Garros, given his remarkable records.

"It's probably one of the biggest challenges that you can have in the tennis tour, playing Rafa at Roland-Garros. We know his records there. I played him probably more than any other player has played him on that court," Djokovic said.

"It's really a paramount challenge to play him in Roland-Garros. He's an incredible athlete. The tenacity and intensity he brings on the court, particularly there, is something that was very rarely seen, I think, in the history of this sport," he added.

Discussing the possibility of this year's Paris Major being Nadal's final appearance in the tournament, Djokovic added that it would be "emotional" for the Spanish legend.

"I'm sure that it's going to be very emotional tournament for him, as it probably was in Madrid and here. But there in particular because of the records he has," the Serb said.

Rafael Nadal: "If I feel ready to play French Open, I cannot predict what kind of emotions I am going to have"

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2024 Italian Open

During the same pre-tournament press conference, Rafael Nadal was asked about his emotions regarding potentially playing his final French Open (May 20-June 9). He replied that he wasn't dwelling on it too much and was taking it one step at a time.

"I can't have a clear answer," Nadal said. "First of all, I want to play Rome. That's the tournament that I am today. I don't think after that. If after that I feel ready to play Roland Garros, I cannot predict what kind of emotions I [am] going to have there."

The Spaniard added:

"I just want to enjoy every day. I am enjoying playing tennis, by the way. Always depending on my body how far I can keep going in terms of timings, no?"

Nadal is set to face Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs in the opening round of the Italian Open on May 9. Meanwhile, Djokovic will kick off his campaign against either a qualifier or Roman Safiullin in the second round on the following day.

