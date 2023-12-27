Novak Djokovic reacts to being named European Sportsperson of the Year for a record fifth time

Novak Djokovic was named the European Sportsperson of the Year for a record-extending fifth time. The Serb was picked from a field of top sportspersons, including the likes of Formula One star Max Verstappen and world record-holder pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis.

Expressing his gratitude for being awarded the honour, which is presented annually by the Polish Press Agency, Djokovic took to social media and shared the top-10 list with a series of folded-hands emojis.

A screengrab of Novak Djokovic's Instagram story.

The Serb’s association with the award is longstanding. He was named the European Sportsperson of the Year in 2011, the award’s inaugural edition.

Djokovic captured three Grand Slam titles that year and ascended to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time. He has since won the award on four more occasions — in 2016, 2018, 2021 and this year.

Tennis players have dominated the award, with Iga Swiatek being named the European Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. The season had seen the Pole dominate the women’s Tour, going on an incredible 37-match winning streak and taking over the top spot.

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have also featured in the top-3 of the list, but have not won the honour. The Spaniard finished runners-up on the list twice in 2013 and 2019, while Andy Murray came in second in 2016.

Fellow ‘Big 4’ member Roger Federer finished in third place off the back of a strong season in 2017.

This year, Novak Djokovic got the better of not only Verstappen and Duplantis, but also Swiatek — who was ranked at No. 6. The Pole, much like Djokovic, finished the year as the World No. 1. She also lifted her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open.

A quick recap of Novak Djokovic's 2023 season

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup semifinal between Italy and Serbia.

Novak Djokovic’s incredible 2023 season began with him lifting an incredible 11th Australian Open crown. In the absence of Rafael Nadal, he blitzed the field to capture the crown Down Under.

The Serb skipped the Sunshine Double owing to visa issues given he was unvaccinated for COVID-19 but returned to competition on the European clay. An underwhelming lead-up notwithstanding, he captured the French Open crown to overtake Rafael Nadal with 23 Grand Slam titles.

It took an inspired Carlos Alcaraz to foil Djokovic’s bid for a 24th Major at Wimbledon, but the Serb would eventually get to the number in New York. He beat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, reclaiming the World No. 1 position in the process.

Djokovic ended the year strongly by lifting the trophy at the year-ending ATP Finals.

