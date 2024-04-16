Novak Djokovic reacts to Stefanos Tsitsipas winning his third Monte-Carlo Masters title

Novak Djokovic recently reacted to Stefanos Tsitsipas's victory at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The Greek won his third title at the Masters 1000 event by beating Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 in the final. He dropped just one set throughout the tournament.

Novak Djokovic also participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters and defeated the likes of Roman Safiullin, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex de Minaur before he was eliminated in the semifinals by Casper Ruud.

On Monday, the World No. 1 posted a picture of Tsitsipas with the Monte-Carlo Masters trophy and added a clapping hands emoji as the caption.

Djokovic also shared another picture of Tsitsipas , with the Greek posing with the trophy along with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Tsitsipas had previously won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021 and 2022, and by his victory at the 2024 edition, it means that he has overtaken Djokovic, who currently has two titles, and is now the only active player on the ATP Tour besides Nadal (11) to have won the Masters 1000 event three times or more.

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced off 13 times so far on the ATP Tour, with Tsitsipas winning only two of those meetings. The 36-year-old is currently on a ten-match winning streak over the Greek.

Novak Djokovic - “Hopefully in the next tournaments I'll be able to play even better”

The Serb at the Monte-Carlo Masters

After his semifinal exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No.1 told the press that he hoped to play better in his next tournament.

During the interview, he said that it was normal to expect that one doesn't have to start well every season, and that the 2024 season was that kind of season for him

“I only played three tournaments this year, so of course it's normal to expect that you have some seasons where you don't start well, and this is the one.” he said

Last season, the Serb clinched seven ATP titles, including three Grand Slams. In the interview, the 36-year-old expressed his desire to build on his semifinal finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters and improve his performance in his next tournament.

"Hopefully I can pick up, in terms of results, I can build from here, because I played some good tennis. Hopefully in the next tournaments I'll be able to play even better," he said.

The Serb remains the World No. 1, leading World No. 2 Jannik Sinner by 1285 points.

