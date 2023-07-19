"Novak Djokovic is really beatable because of the weight of history" - Serena Williams' ex-coach dives deep into Carlos Alcaraz's win over Serb

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently discussed Novak Djokovic’s 2023 Wimbledon final defeat at the hands of Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic was in pursuit of various records at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships. He was looking to extend his Grand Slam tally to 24 titles and equal Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon titles.

The 2023 Australian Open and French Open champion was also aiming for the calendar year Grand Slam, a feat he fell one win shy of in 2021.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach recently revisited the decisive moments in the SW19 final. He explained why Novak Djokovic came up short against 20-year-old Alcaraz. The coach opined that the World No. 2 was unable to play freely due to the weight of creating history.

“It was a very mental match, and both of the guys got tense. I mean, a Grand Slam final has to be mental for sure. And I think the best images – this tiebreak in the second set, and he (Djokovic) has this backhand, and he hits the net. He could could’ve killed the match, but he didn’t,” he said in a video on his Instagram page.

He further stated that it was Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘underdog’ status in the match that allowed him to show his wide array of skills, more so than Djokovic.

“The reason why Carlos won the Wimbledon final, I believe it’s because he felt free to go for his shots on the big moments, and Novak didn’t,” Patrick Mouratoglou said.

“If you put Novak in the perspective of where Carlos is now, Novak would have done the same. Playing like the underdog and playing unbelievable in the big moments," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou viewed Novak Djokovic's status as the constant favorite at every tournament as a ‘burden'. He felt that this made him beatable this time against an in-form player like Carlos Alcaraz.

“The situation he is in now, he is really beatable in those matches because of the weight of the history. I feel that being this ultimate favorite all the time, and playing for history, it has to be a burden,” he added.

"Novak Djokovic can play much better than what he did in the final" – Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou on the Serb's defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final

Serena Williams’ former coach Mouratoglou stated that both players are equally skilled. He did not agree with the claim that Carlos Alcaraz has an ‘edge’ over the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“I don’t think that Carlos has an edge on Novak. I think he beat him in the Grand Slam final; Novak beat him in Roland Garros. So, I think both players are very close in terms of level,” he in the Instagram video.

It is worth noting that Novak Djokovic's unforced error count (40) was considerably higher in the final than any of his previous matches. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, produced 45 unforced errors but compensated those with 66 winners. The World No. 2 managed just 32 winners off of his racquet.

Mouratoglou reiterated that the Serb's nervousness in the final was the deciding factor in the World No. 1 clinching his maiden Wimbledon title.

“Carlos played freely – not all the match. But when it was time to go for it, he did. And I think that’s the reason why he won,” he said, adding, “I think Novak can play much better than what he did in the final. I think he was very nervous. He has to be able to play more freely.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win is his second victory over the 36-year-old in the three matches contested between them so far. Their first meeting came in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open, where the Spaniard prevailed in three sets.

Their second clash was in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, where the 2022 US Open champion suffered from nerves and lost in four sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis