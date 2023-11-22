Novak Djokovic reiterates calls for more discussion on tennis balls and player safety after drastic rise in injuries

Novak Djokovic brought up concerns regarding the tennis balls in use and the safety of players at the Davis Cup Finals press conference, pointing out that injuries seem to be on the rise.

He further suggested that those involved in the sport should talk about the tennis balls used and how to keep players safe.

"You know, I think someone told me that in terms of injuries this year comparing to other years, you know, drastically has gone up. So yeah, in terms of the balls, I absolutely agree there should be some discussion on that," he said.

His comments come amid a significant rise in player injuries, emphasizing the importance of reviewing the equipment provided to players.

The Serbian tennis ace went on to describe his post-Torino routine, where, despite a brief celebration, he maintained his focus on the game.

"I got a day and a half of rest and I started training right away because obviously there is not much time to really, I guess, leave the racquet aside," Djokovic revealed.

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic also expressed his satisfaction with his recent performance, especially after a successful stint at the Torino semifinals and finals.

"I'm carrying this kind of, yeah, basically energy and performance level to the Davis Cup," he stated.

Team Serbia's Viktor Troicki echoed Djokovic's sentiments, showing gratitude for having the world-class player on their side.

"Obviously with Novak as a leader, it's very helpful, and we are very grateful to have him," Troicki said.

Great Britain set for quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic's Serbia in Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic with his teammates

Great Britain will face a formidable challenge against Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. The match is set to take place at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain, on an indoor hard court.

Serbia has shown strong form, advancing to the quarterfinals with a commanding 4-0 victory over Norway and securing their knockout spot with a win against Spain.

Novak Djokovic, fresh from his record seventh ATP Finals title, is a key player for Serbia, while Nikola Cacic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Hamad Medjedovic have all contributed to their successful campaigns.

Great Britain, overcoming Colombia to reach the quarterfinals, has had a notable run. Despite the absence of Andy Murray and Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper have stepped up, with the British team showing particular strength in doubles with top-10-ranked Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

The winner of this much-anticipated round will face the winner of the Italy-Netherlands quarterfinal clash in the semifinals.

