Novak Djokovic to the rescue: Serb helps little girl from getting suffocated by crowd after Paris Masters victory

Novak Djokovic recently showed his compassionate nature once again at the conclusion of the 2023 Paris Masters final.

The Serb was in scintillating form during the championship match in Paris-Bercy, defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 to win the Paris Masters title for a record-extending seventh time.

Following his triumph, he approached the French crowd to sign a few autographs. A little girl was also amongst the horde of fans that stood at the railing adjacent to the front row seats. She, however, began struggling soon in the swarming crowd.

Luckily, a staff member noticed the helpless girl soon and rushed to help her. Djokovic himself embraced her later to ensure she wasn't too hurt by the crowd.

Novak Djokovic embraces a young fan at the 2023 Paris Masters (Picture Credits: WeLoveTennis France)

The 36-year-old also extended his generosity to Grigor Dimitrov just before the trophy ceremony in Paris-Bercy. The Bulgarian was in tears while the Serb gave his post-match interview.

Djokovic subsequently walked up to Dimitrov's chair to console him — a move that was unanimously lauded by the tennis community on social media. He also offered his commiserations to his good friend during his winner's speech at the Paris Masters.

“I’m sorry about the outcome today Grigor. It’s never easy to lose in a final. I want to encourage you to stay tough and keep going because you’ve been playing some of your greatest tennis this week and in the last few months," he said during the trophy ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Apart from his on-court actions, the 36-year-old has also showed his generous side by giving donations to those in need in the past. He made three different donations to Spain, Italy and Serbia during the COVID-19 pandemic and also contributed funds to bushfire victims in Australia three years ago.

Novak Djokovic looking to finish 2023 season on a high at the ATP Finals

The Serbinator celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has enjoyed a great season in 2023. The Serb has accumulated a 51-5 win/loss record on the men's tour this year. The hightlights include winning three of the four Majors this year and confirming an eighth year-end World No. 1 finish.

More importantly, the Serb has won his last 18 matches - a run that dates back to the 2023 Cincinnati Open in late August. He is currently the firm favourite to win the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, a tournament he has won on six occasions in 2008, 2012-15 and 2022.

Having said that, the 24-time Major winner could face resistance from Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev — two of the only five players who have beaten Djokovic in 2023.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis