Novak Djokovic has responded to the US Transportation Security Administration’s decision to extend their vaccine mandate from January 8 to April 10, 2023.

The Serb, currently competing in Adelaide after his Australian visa was reinstated, was banned from tournaments in the United States in 2022, including the US Open.

The latest development of the mandate extension is likely to put the former World No. 1’s 2023 campaign in the US in jeopardy as he faces the possibility of missing the Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled from March 8-19 and the Miami Open, which will be held from March 22-April 2.

In a press conference after his second-round victory at the Adelaide International 1, Djokovic spoke about the negative development. The 35-year-old conveyed that he was aware of the circumstances but dismissed the topic, stating that nothing had been officially announced.

“I understand it -- I saw it, but I don't think it's official yet. When it's official, then we can speak about it,” he remarked.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion further voiced that he was at ease irrespective of the outcome, while also confessing that he would ideally wish to participate in the tournaments.

“Look, if it is official, then it is. I mean, what can I do? Nothing. That's it. You know my position. It is what it is. Well, I'm hoping, but if I can't go, I can't go. That's it,” he stated.

"Having a big support is always something that you want" - Novak Djokovic on facing a different fate in Australia this time around

Novak Djokovic is set to face Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of Adelaide International 1

While Novak Djokovic may be uncertain about his chances at contesting tournaments in the United States for the second year in a row, the Serbian has faced a different fate in Australia this time around, after facing deportation in 2022.

Back to winning ways Down Under, the nine-time Australian Open champion also spoke about the support he has received from fans on his return to the country.

“I honestly respect and appreciate the support, all the fans here this year, and particularly of the Serbian community has been very nice to me and to my team and making us feel very welcome. I'm trying to use that energy that they are giving me to play my best tennis and win a match. Hopefully I give them some good sensations, as well, good feelings of watching me play,” Djokovic said.

“At the end of the day that's what professional sport is all about, trying to interact with fans and through your game, your performance, and also some other interactions on the court if you have them. But it's nice. Obviously having a big support is always something that you want and you are wishing for basically,” he added.

