"Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal would be ashamed at what’s being said" – Lindsey Vonn condemns abuse over her GOAT claim about Swiss

American former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently condemned the abuse she received from Novak Djokovic's fans after declaring Roger Federer the greatest ever to play tennis.

A few days ago, Vonn posted a video about her skiing adventure with Federer on X (formerly Twitter). In her caption to the video, she claimed that the Swiss Maestro is the greatest tennis player of all time regardless of what the statistics suggest. She wrote:

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger... I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years... Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word.

"Thanks for this memory Rog. You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say you're the forever GOAT, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions."

Vonn's assessment unsettled Djokovic's fans on the social media platform. They slammed her for neglecting the men's singles all-time list of Grand Slam winners, in which Federer, with 20 Major titles, sits two spots behind the Serb, who has 24.

The outcry seemingly pressured Vonn to rewrite her tweet. She removed the controversial claim and simply wrote:

"Finally got to ski with my friend [Roger Federer]. Great memories."

Vonn's remedial action gained support from netizens, including Federer's supporters, who decried the unfortunate turn of events.

"The fact Lindsey had to delete this tweet… It’s a shame, because Nadal, Djokovic and Federer have given the sport so much, and all 3 of them would be *disgusted* at some of the language used to defend *them*," an X user wrote.

The American expressed agreement with the user, saying:

"Exactly. All 3 of them [Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal] would be ashamed at what’s being said."

Novak Djokovic leads both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in respective head-to-head tallies

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic maintains leads over his adversaries, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in the respective head-to-head tallies. He is 27-23 up against Federer and 30-29 ahead of Nadal in one-on-one record.

The Serb first took on Federer in the year 2006 but it took him five attempts to earn a win. He defeated the Swiss Maestro in the 2007 Canadian Open final to end the latter's four-match winning streak. The duo last met on the court in the 2020 Australian Open semi-final showdown, which went the Serb's way.

Djokovic faced defeats in the first couple of battles with Rafael Nadal as well but succeeded in the third duel — a quarter-final match at the 2007 Miami Open. Their latest meeting too was a quarter-final matchup, played at the 2022 French Open. It, however, went Nadal's way.

