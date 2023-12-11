Piers Morgan, a well-known British journalist, recently praised Novak Djokovic after the Serb revealed his approach to dealing with negative emotions as an athlete.

Djokovic finished the 2023 season with seven titles, three of which were Grand Slams at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. He also finished as a runner-up at Wimbledon.

The Serb is now ready to begin the 2024 season, which will be crucial for him as he will have a chance to win the Golden Slam with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

Before that, he sat down for an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes, where he discussed how he acknowledged the negative moments on the court and bounced back stronger each time.

"I don't like this kind of a mindset that I see a lot in sports," the Serb said. "Like, 'Just think positive thoughts. Be optimistic. There is no room for failure. There is no room for, you know, doubts,' and stuff like this. It's, it's impossible to do that."

"You are a human being. The difference, I guess, between the guys who are able to be biggest champions, and the ones that are struggling to get to the highest level is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long. So, for me, it's really relatively short. So as soon as I experience it, I acknowledge it. I maybe, you know, burst. I scream on the court, whatever happens. But then I'm able to bounce back and reset," he added.

Following that, Piers Morgan praised Novak Djokovic on X (formerly Twitter), saying that great champions 'learn to control their emotions' and use them in their favor.

"Love this from @DjokeNole - great champions learn to control/ride their emotions, and use them as fuel to win," Morgan wrote.

Novak Djokovic: "I might appear maybe locked in but there is a storm inside"

The Serb pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

When journalist Jon Wertheim praised Novak Djokovic's mental fortitude in the same CBS interview and called it a 'great gift,' the Serb replied that it was no such thing, but the result of his hard work.

"I would have to correct you. I'd have to correct you. It's not a gift. It's something that comes with work," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also stated that while he appears to be calm, an internal storm is raging, adding:

"Oh, I mean I might appear maybe locked in. But, you know, trust me, there is a storm inside. And, you know, the biggest always battle is within, right?"

