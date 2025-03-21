"Novak Djokovic's coach Andy Murray mocking the lawsuit" - Fans amused by Brit's apparent shade at PTPA director's "tennis is broken" claim 

Novak Djokovic's former rival and current coach, Andy Murray, recently spoke about tennis' future prospects on social media while watching the NextGen clash between Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien at the 2025 Miami Open on Thursday (March 20). However, fans have since interpreted the Brit's latest post as a slight against PTPA's recent lawsuit.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 18), the news of PTPA suing ATP, WTA, ITIA, and ITF came to the fore. The players-only body's Executive Director, Ahmad Nassar, later took to his social media handle to claim that "tennis is broken" while informing fans of the reasons behind the lawsuit.

A few days later, Andy Murray praised Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien during their first-round encounter in Miami via his X (formerly Twitter) handle. However, he referenced the main line from Nassar's post, seemingly poking fun at the PTPA Executive Director's diatribe against tennis' biggest organizations.

"What an incredible atmosphere... Fonseca and Tien are amazing talents! Tennis isn’t broken after all," Andy Murray wrote on Thursday along with a few emojis on X.

Since then, the tennis community on X has been rife with speculation that Murray was taking potshots at the Djokovic-led PTPA's power struggle with the ATP. One fan pointed out the apparent conflict of interest between the three-time Major winner and his ward.

"After PTPA CEO said that 'tennis is broken' on X announcing the lawsuit Murray made a post saying 'tennis isn't broken after all'... Djokovic's coach.....the PTPA LEADER's COACH....is mocking PTPA lawsuit," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan went as far as to suggest that only the Serb believed that there were issues in the current structure of the ATP and WTA tours.

"Look, only the one you train think that. Anyway, people just need to see a lot of followers and audiences and they become so friendly..." another fan insisted.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"This is Murray making a mockery of PTPA lawsuit," one fan wrote.

"Andy, definitely, isn’t fascinated about the recent tennis events," another suggested.

"Is this tongue-in-cheek about current events in Tennis Mr. Murray?" one fan asked.

"Weird. The guy who you’re training has a fake organization that says it’s broken," a fan asserted.

"Is this a mockery of Ptpa lawsuit?" another questioned.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, himself spoke on PTPA's lawsuit earlier on Thursday. The former World No. 1 gave a balanced take on the topic, addressing both the upside and the downside of the infighting within pro tennis.

Novak Djokovic on PTPA's class action lawsuit against ATP: "I found maybe some wording was quite strong"

Novak Djokovic speaks to media at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

During his pre-tournament press conference at the Miami Open, the 38-year-old expressed hopes of all parties eventually "coming together and solving issues" while endorsing some of the viewpoints put forth in the lawsuit. However, he conceded in the same breath that some phrases in it were "quite strong"

"I really hope that all the governing bodies, including PTPA, will come together and solve these issues. This is a classic lawsuit, so lawyers to lawyers, type of situation," Novak Djokovic told the media in Miami on Thursday. "So to be quite frank with you, there are things that I agree with in the lawsuit, and then there are also things that I don’t agree with.

"And I found that maybe some wording was quite strong in there, but I guess the legal team knows what they are doing and what kind of terminology they’re supposed to use in order to get the right effect."

Djokovic, a six-time champion at the Miami Open, received a first-round Bye owing to his World No. 5 ranking. He will open his campaign against Australia's Rinky Hijikata later on Friday (March 21).

