"Novak Djokovic's not denying the negative thoughts" - Matthew McConaughey & Joe Rogan admire Serb's champion mentality dealing with struggles

Actor Matthew McConaughey and podcaster Joe Rogan have lauded Novak Djokovic and his impeccable mental strength. McConaughey and Rogan seconded the Serb's opinion about acknowledging and overcoming negative thoughts instead of pretending that they don't exist.

Ad

During an episode of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast last month, McConaughey recalled Djokovic's interview with CBS' 60 Minutes from December 2023. When the interviewer dubbed the Serb's mental strength as 'a gift,' Djokovic disagreed, saying it is something that needs to be worked upon.

The former World No. 1 had argued that it is impossible not to experience negative thoughts or doubts while playing. He said he counters them by reacting, like smashing the racket or shouting, which helps him quickly move on.

Ad

Trending

Praising Novak Djokovic, Matthew McConaughey said (1:57):

"The interviewer was going like, 'Look, your mental capacity is why you're so good, and it's because you have less negative thoughts.' And Djokovic interrupts him. He goes, 'No, no, I have as many or more negative thoughts. I just get past them quicker than others.' So he's not denying negative thoughts. He's like 'Let them come,' and then 'BAM! Out of the way, on to the next.'"

Ad

Joe Rogan suggested that elite athletes have to work on their physical as well as mental strength, saying (3:36):

"He has control over those thoughts. They come in, and he swats them down. You have to have some negative thoughts if you're going to be an elite athlete because you have to be your own worst critic. You can't be satisfied with anything."

Ad

Ad

At the end of the 2010 season, Djokovic had one Grand Slam title, while his biggest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, had 16 and nine, respectively. Djokovic shifted gears in 2011, and today, he holds the record on the men's circuit with 24 Majors. Federer and Nadal retired with 20 and 22, respectively.

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record is breakable, says Serena Williams

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, tennis legend Serena Williams received the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Spain. Speaking to ABC Sports, the American expressed her admiration for World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

She was then asked if the 22-year-old Spaniard, who has won six Grand Slam titles, could surpass Novak Djokovic's tally of 24 Majors. Williams said:

"At this point, anything is possible. When [Roger] Federer started, no one thought he could surpass [Pete] Sampras, and he did. Then Rafa [Nadal] did the same, and then Djokovic. Carlos is very young, he has great rivals, but of course it's possible. Records are there to be broken."

Djokovic last won a Major at the 2023 US Open. If he stays healthy, the Serb would aim to win his 11th Australian Open title next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parag Jain . Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis