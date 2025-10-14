  • home icon
  Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker calls out players for criticizing ATP schedule, asks them to follow Alcaraz & Sinner model

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker calls out players for criticizing ATP schedule, asks them to follow Alcaraz & Sinner model

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 14, 2025 14:50 GMT
Novak Djokovic (left), Boris Becker (center), Carlos Alcaraz (top) and Jannik Sinner (bottom)
Novak Djokovic (left), Boris Becker (center), Carlos Alcaraz (top) and Jannik Sinner (bottom)

Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker objected to players complaining about the ATP schedule. The recently held Shanghai Masters also noted the absence of a few seeded players, most of whom cited injury, harsh weather conditions, and an intense ATP schedule.

Stefanos Tsisipas and Casper Rudd pulled out from competing in China after suffering from leg and wrist injuries. Rudd expressed his dissatisfaction with the ATP schedule, saying the season feels long with the major tournaments held at the end of the year. Tsitsipas also voiced his opinion about the schedule, highlighting that the two-week format affects the quality of the game and hinders rest and recovery.

Amid the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic stated that the players have the liberty to skip mandatory tournaments, suggesting it would only affect their earnings from the bonus system. Djokovic's remarks were later echoed by the former German tennis player during the Becker Petkovic Podcast. He said that players can decide which tournaments they want to play and added that they can recover the missed bonus during the exhibition games. He also praised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's approach and suggested that other players should follow it.

"Djokovic made a very good point about the schedule. He said it's up to each individual player to make the tournament schedule. If you don't want to play in a Masters tournament and then get a small guarantee in Turin, you can play in the exhibition in December to recoup the money. Complaining that the tournament schedule is too full is also factually incorrect."
"Every player decides where he wants to play and how often he wants to play. No one is forced. Who does that cleverly? Dinner. Who does that cleverly? Alcazar. They sometimes skip tournaments or don't play every week. With the risk that the bonus they get in Turin is smaller, okay. But I think other advertising contracts - they also bring in a bit of money. But it's up to each player where they play. That's why complaining to the ATP about it isn't right."
Novak Djokovic trained under Becker from 2013 to 2016.

Novak Djokovic called out the conditions at the 2025 Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. (Photo via Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open. (Photo via Getty Images)

Amid his appearance at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, Novak Djokovic raised concerns about the harsh conditions. He was also seen throwing up in the towel during the changeover while he locked horns with Yannick Hanfmann in the third round.

"I’ve been saying it before, it’s the same for every player that steps out on the court, but it’s brutal," Djokovic said. "It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent humidity day after day for the guys. It’s brutal when you have over 80 per cent humidity day after day for the guys." (via Olympics.com)

Novak Djokovic's run at the Shanghai Open concluded after his loss against Valentin Vacherot in the semifinal round.

