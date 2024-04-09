Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, R3

Novak Djokovic booked a spot in the third round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, ousting Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2.

Djokovic will now have the chance to avenge the loss from a year ago when an inspired Lorenzo Musetti upset him in the same venue. The Italian has again played himself into form, having beaten the likes of Taylor Fritz and Arthus Fils in the previous two rounds.

With Djokovic and Musetti being set to take to court on Thursday (April 11), here's everything you need to know about the exciting encounter:

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, where he will aim to lift his first trophy of the season. He made it to the third round of the tournament last year as well. However, he was defeated by the same opponent he would be up against this time: Lorenzo Musetti.

Interestingly, Monte-Carlo Masters is the only Masters 1000 event that the Serb hasn't won at least three times in his career. If Djokovic emerges victorious in this year's edition, he will be the first player to complete the 'Triple Career Golden Masters.'

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Lorenzo Musetti pictured at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in their third-round encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Musetti’s form was not great coming into the tournament, but he managed to steady the ship. He has scored straight-sets wins over Taylor Fritz and Arthur Fils and will be keen to repeat his heroics from last year.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

Djokovic's match against Musetti will take place on Court Rainier III, with play typically starting at 11 am local time.

Date: April 11, 2024.

Match Timing: TBD

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

