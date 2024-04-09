Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, R3

Novak Djokovic booked a spot in the third round of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, ousting Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2.
Djokovic will now have the chance to avenge the loss from a year ago when an inspired Lorenzo Musetti upset him in the same venue. The Italian has again played himself into form, having beaten the likes of Taylor Fritz and Arthus Fils in the previous two rounds.
With Djokovic and Musetti being set to take to court on Thursday (April 11), here's everything you need to know about the exciting encounter:
Where is Novak Djokovic playing?
Novak Djokovic is currently in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, where he will aim to lift his first trophy of the season. He made it to the third round of the tournament last year as well. However, he was defeated by the same opponent he would be up against this time: Lorenzo Musetti.
Interestingly, Monte-Carlo Masters is the only Masters 1000 event that the Serb hasn't won at least three times in his career. If Djokovic emerges victorious in this year's edition, he will be the first player to complete the 'Triple Career Golden Masters.'
Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?
Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in their third-round encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Musetti’s form was not great coming into the tournament, but he managed to steady the ship. He has scored straight-sets wins over Taylor Fritz and Arthur Fils and will be keen to repeat his heroics from last year.
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule
Djokovic's match against Musetti will take place on Court Rainier III, with play typically starting at 11 am local time.
Date: April 11, 2024.
Match Timing: TBD
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details
Here's a list of channels that will broadcast this year's edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
ESPN - Central and South America
CCTV - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis