Novak Djokovic's recent physical transformation impressed Andy Roddick who showered praises on the Serb for his professionalism.

Roddick recently turned global tennis brand ambassador for the betting website, Betway. In his first column on the website's blog, the American reflected on the time he played alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion before Roddick retired in 2012.

Roddick, who holds a 5-4 head-to-head lead over the World No. 2, spoke about Novak Djokovic's game going from strength to strength. Andy Roddick particularly hailed his dedication and strict discipline towards his physical well-being.

He referred to Djokovic's initial struggle with fatigue, breathlessness and cramping and praised him for working meticulously towards it, turning his fitness and flexibility into one of his greatest strengths today.

A fan took to Twitter to share a screenshot from Roddick's column on Betway. He quoted Roddick and posted:

“@DjokerNole progression, just on the physical side, has been unlike anything I’ve seen in pro sports,” says @andyroddick.

"He took a weakness and turned it into one of the biggest strengths that we’ve seen in professional tennis. I give him so much credit for that," he added.

TRAVEL&Sp🎾rts @travel__Sports



“ @DjokerNole progression, just on the physical side, has been unlike anything I’ve seen in pro sports,” says @andyroddick



“He took a weakness and turned it into one of the biggest strengths that we’ve seen in professional tennis. I give him so much credit for that." ✍️“ @DjokerNole progression, just on the physical side, has been unlike anything I’ve seen in pro sports,” says @andyroddick“He took a weakness and turned it into one of the biggest strengths that we’ve seen in professional tennis. I give him so much credit for that." pic.twitter.com/nJdCcV2RWR

Having watched the record 10-time Australian Open champion play for almost two decades, Andy Roddick wrote about feeling "weird" in future when Djokovic decides to hang up his racquet.

"It will be weird for the tennis universe when Novak moves on. We've become almost entitled to watching the greatness of these players for so long now," he wrote.

"It would be very unfair to write Novak Djokovic off already" - Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 Wimbledon

Andy Murray believes Novak Djokovic should not be written off despite the latter's loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Murray took to Twitter via The Tennis Letter to express his opinion on the Serb's form after his five-set battle, which lasted for almost five hours against Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon's Center Court.

Murray acknowledged that Alcaraz's win was the beginning of a new chapter in tennis before adding that Djokovic still has some tennis left in him.

"Andy Murray says it’s unfair to write Djokovic off: 'It would be very unfair to write Novak off already. You could argue that Alcaraz beating him at Wimbledon is the start of a new era. But Novak has won 2 of the 3 Slams this year & was a few points away from winning the 3rd,” Murray posted on The Tennis Letter.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



“It would be very unfair to write Novak off already. You could argue that Alcaraz beating him at Wimbledon is the start of a new era. But Novak has won 2 of the 3 Slams this year & was a few points away from winning the 3rd.” Andy Murray says it’s unfair to write Djokovic off:“It would be very unfair to write Novak off already. You could argue that Alcaraz beating him at Wimbledon is the start of a new era. But Novak has won 2 of the 3 Slams this year & was a few points away from winning the 3rd.” pic.twitter.com/pqOgWQL2ao

Murray is currently competing in the Canadian Open and is set to clash with Jannik Sinner in Round of 16 on Friday, August 11.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis