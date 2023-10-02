"Novak Djokovic's retirement is not really coming in the next 2-3 years" - Tennis analyst

Renowned tennis analyst Gill Gross feels that Novak Djokovic's retirement, which some people have been speculating about, is not likely to happen within the next two to three years.

Djokovic achieved a historic victory at the US Open this year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure his record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

With the win, the Serb became the first player with the highest number of Majors in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23. In doing so, he has joined the esteemed ranks of Margaret Court, who also holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies.

Responding to a set of questions sent in by tennis fans on the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, Gross discussed Novak Djokovic's anticipated retirement.

Gross reassured the person inquiring about the World No. 1's retirement by stating that he firmly believes the 36-year-old will not be retiring in the foreseeable future, at least not within the next two to three years.

"When you have Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic’s retirement that you’re alluding to is not really it doesn’t look like it’s coming in the next 2-3 years. I mean who knows right but it’s not here right now. He is still dominating so you have Novak at the top, you have Alcaraz at the top," Gill Gross said.

"You can’t have someone better than Novak Djokovic" - Marion Bartoli on the 'perfect tennis athlete'

US Open 2023

Marion Bartoli stated that when it comes to crafting the 'perfect tennis athlete', Novak Djokovic stands as an exemplary figure, and one does not have to look far beyond the Serb.

According to Bartoli, the veteran possesses exceptional flexibility and smoothness of movement on the court, which are just two of the numerous qualities that make him the epitome of a tennis player.

"If you will build the perfect tennis athlete you can’t have someone better than (Novak),” Bartoli said in a recent interview with Tennis Majors. “The flexibility, the smoothness, everything moves freely.”

Bartoli, a former Wimbledon champion, also believes that Novak Djokovic has been the most outstanding male singles player of the season, going simply by his record at Grand Slams.

The Serb won three of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) this year. At Wimbledon, he reached the final but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an exhilarating five-set thriller that stretched on for hours.

“I think we have to go deeper into the analysis and when you look at the season, there is one who won three Grand Slams and one who won one Grand Slam, it’s as simple as that. And one who played four Grand Slam finals and one who played one,” Bartoli said.

“I think we have to just look at a broader way on how each other are handling the whole season. And out of that for now, as it stands, Novak’s doing a better job," he added.

